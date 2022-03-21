A bigger strategy behind TRSLP meet?

A lot of suspense and curiosity is being evinced in the TRS legislature party meeting which has been hurriedly convened. Though on record, the Chief Minister's office said that it was to discuss the issue of taking on the Centre on the issue of paddy purchase and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lead a delegation to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister as well, insiders feel that there is more to it than meets the eye.

The issue of raking up paddy purchase does not appear to be a valid reason because even before Rabi sowing started, KCR knew that the Centre was not going to buy parboiled rice and it will procure non-parboiled paddy as per the established norms. That is why he had been asking farmers not to go in for paddy cultivation during the Rabi. He announced openly that Centre had made it clear that they would not buy even a single grain of paddy. So, starting a fresh agitation on this issue only appears to be a sort of cover for a bigger game.

The question is will he concede some of his followers' demand that KTR be made the CM and KCR should become "Desh Ki Neta" and take lead in dumping BJP in Bay of Bengal.

But then KCR is not naïve to know that this could lead to serious political ramifications. One cannot underestimate KCR's political acumen. He certainly is a shrewd politician and may not take such a drastic decision immediately as it could give ammunition to the BJP which has taken up a movement, saying family rule must end. If power at this stage is handed over to KTR, BJP would make it a big issue which could go against the TRS.

KCR being a good political strategist cannot blink at this danger. Maybe he wants to test the waters within the State before taking any such decision by allowing speculations to gain ground. But one thing is certain and that in the days to come it is going to be KCR v/s BJP.