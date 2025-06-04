A controversy that could well have been avoided

For reasons fair or foul, there have been many skirmishes and flashpoints between the two states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over nearly seven decades since both were carved out as independent states. While justifications from both sides abound for each of the incidents that stirred passions, created riotous situations and severely created law and order problems in both the neighbouring zones, there seems to be no stopping fresh troubles that seem to be breaking out ad nauseam. Ever since Tamil top star Kamal Haasan, known for his typical intellectual surmises on all things under the sun said ‘Kannada is born out of Tamil’ at a function in Chennai, it set off a furore in Karnataka. Like a typical cinema narrative, the usual villains did the usual things and kept the political temperature up. The hero, however, much like the film ‘Thug Life’ in which he is seen endorsing in many parts of the world, refused to accept that he had overstepped in this case and could have well been discreet with such matters in public domain.

Quite clearly, all the players in this drama know that Haasan is using the oldest trick in the book of any publicity being good publicity in the cinema circles. With Tamil cinema market being the biggest across south India, with almost all states running its films in many prominent cities of the peninsula, it is incomprehensible why the Chennai actor refused to see reason. The latest is that the film is not likely to get a release in Karnataka, the biggest market after Tamil Nadu. Haasan has informed the High Court that he would not release his film on the earlier announced date for his Kannada fans to watch him in action. Interestingly, what Judge Nagaprasanna said, while adjourning the case, deserves mention. As a news agency report wrote: ‘The judge further questioned Haasan’s authority to make such claims, asking, “Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another.” He added, “A single apology could have resolved the situation.” Justice Nagaprasanna stressed the importance of respecting cultural sensitivities and remarked, “Water, land, and language — Jala, Nela, Bashe — are sacred to the people”.

Adding further, the judge had pointed out that an illustrious person like C. Rajagopalachari had issued a similar statement in 1950 about the origins of the Kannada language and later apologised following protests, even though there was no commercial motive. “If such a big person can apologise, and a similar statement has been issued after 75 years, and there is a commercial motive...” the court observed. Surely, the matter is not going to end here. If Haasan has won the battle for the moment, by the time the case comes up for hearing again a week from now, the public would know who has won the war. Not to be missed is the cool-headed handling of the controversy by the Congress government, which has flayed the hero for his observations, but in an even-tempered tone kept the socio- political pot from boiling over. After all, there is a hyperactive BJP waiting and watching.