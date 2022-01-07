A security lapse which could have turned serious

What happened in Punjab on Wednesday was no comedy. There is nothing to either celebrate or gloat about it. At least, for normal human beings. Anyone with common sense would have been worried over such developments. But, we are India. And we have a strange sense of humour. That there was a serious-most lapse in the Prime Minister's security is not a concern of ours. Oh! Is it...is all how some reacted while some celebrated it. Afterall, they are from the Opposition and hence, they have rightfully done so.

On numerous occasions, this country has witnessed a hue and cry over some accidental errors in the security of the very same Opposition leaders. Sometimes the flight route was changed or the choppers were not allowed to land due to weather related or other security related issues. The very same leaders who are questioning the Prime Minister over the issue left no stone unturned in blaming the government of the day. They always smell a conspiracy. Not in this instance.

The Prime Minister could be held up by some protestors on a road quite close to an enemy country and it is not a big deal. The Chief Minister of Punjab says the PM had gone back unhappy over the poor turnout at his public meeting. In the first place, the PM had not turned back. He was forced back by his security, which was worried over the development. The body cover of the Prime Minister was badly exposed to vulnerable developments.

To begin with, it was not Narendra Modi's public meeting. It was a government programme in which the Prime Minister of the country was about to launch about Rs 46,500 crore worth developmental works in Punjab. It was a Punjab Government programme as well and its Chief Minister was to be by the side of the PM. Why was the CM not there?

As per settled procedure, the programme and the security arrangements for the Prime Minister are already shared with the local State governments prior to the visit and even joint discussions are conducted prior to the visit in order to ensure the high level of security required to be maintained, the plea claimed.

The movement of the motorcade from various points in the State is discussed in advance along with State officials and personnel, it was contended. However, in the instant case, private persons were given access to the Prime Minister's route, and other persons were instigated to join the blockade, which represents a serious and unpardonable breach of national security by the State apparatus and the political establishment of the State.

Does the Opposition even understand the consequence of some nightmarish development? Numerous sleeper cells of terrorists are operating in the country and there are several vested interests within this country that could think of harming the VVIPs. Yet, some have the gumption to say "how's the josh" to the PM.

Modi is an elected Prime Minister of this country respected worldwide. One might differ with him on a thousand issues and argue over a million more. This should not have happened. It is just unforgivable. Whatever be its defence, the Congress in particular, will repent it in leisure. A thorough probe into the episode will be the order of the day. Go for it.