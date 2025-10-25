Aligning higher education to Vision 2047

In what comes across as wonderful news, and augurs well as regards adding quality and ensuring accountability in higher education standards in the state, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has resolved to focus on industry linkages, a revamp of the entire curriculum as it bids to integrate the state’s Vision 2047 in letter and spirit. The developments reflect the state government’s commitment to inclusive, research-driven growth so that higher education institutions become active partners in Telangana’s economic and technological advancement. If one goes by the ambitious roadmap that has been outlined by the Council’s Chairman Prof Balakista Reddy, they are contemplating reforms as strategic interventions to prepare youth for leadership in the ruthlessly competitive global knowledge economy. It indeed makes for a fine read to hear that they are all set to transform the state’s higher education landscape with a slew of reforms that are aimed at enhancing employability of students, strengthening academia-industry linkages, and aligning institutional growth with the state’s long-term vision for development. His contention that the efforts are bearing fruit in that there has been a positive impact on students, while the parents are glad that their wards are becoming industry-ready. This essentially has been the result of the initiatives to solidify academic learning vis-à-vis industry requirements, Reddy says.

It is no doubt quite appreciable that towards bridging the existing gaps, the Council has signed futuristic MoUs with national and international partners, including the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI), Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-SAT), and NASSCOM, which will upskill a lakh learners every year in emerging fields like AI, FinTech and cybersecurity. A leap forward comes in the form of a collaboration with the University of San Diego, which will assure global certification, joint research opportunities, and virtual internships for Telangana students. These measures are in tune with Balakista Reddy’s contention that TGCHE is at the forefront of driving transformative changes in higher education. “Our overarching goal is to make higher education accessible, affordable, and of the highest quality for every individual, regardless of their socio-economic background,” he points out. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of establishing joint incubation centres, research parks, and integration with national platforms like NPTEL and SWAYAM Plus along with IIT-Madras. The intention is to ‘build a robust pipeline of industry-ready graduates and positioning Telangana as a leader in academia-industry innovation,” he maintains. Irrespective of whether it is part of the state’s long-term development blueprint, “Telangana Rising 2047”, or something else, one good development for sure is that the Council has decided to enhance the faculty superannuation age from the existing 60 by five years, while retaining services of proven academic leaders. This is a wise move, considering that there have been repeated complaints against the deteriorating teaching standards by the mediocre faculty hired by some institutions. Unlike in the past, a major focus area will be on putting in place upgraded infrastructure and placing thrust on research through the proposed Research and Innovation Clusters (RICs).

However, amid the euphoria that is being built up, Reddy should go in for a soul-searching and make an honest introspection of the ground realities. Many institutions, including the premier ones charge a bomb as fees, several ‘boast’ of obsolete infrastructure and a skeleton staff strength; fee reimbursement remains a major heartache for the students, who await early settlement of pending amounts, while many from the teaching staff are not paid salaries for months together and a very poor placement track record. Barring a handful, higher education institutions in Telangana are a patch on those from other states. These need to be addressed on a priority basis.