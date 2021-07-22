Allow debate, come out clean on Pegasus

The issue of Pegasus has been rocking Parliament for the past three days. This scandal if true could severely dent the image of the NDA government because it is a matter of grave concern for a democratic country like India.

The new Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tried to brush aside the issue saying that the reports were highly sensational only to know a little later that even his own phone number was on the list of those targeted. There has been no clear denial from the government.

Even the Union Home Minister had made some vague remarks about the alleged conspiracy. The way the Centre has been handling the issue in Parliament gives rise to suspicion that it was trying to divert the issue rather than to come clear and convince the country that there was no such attempt made at any point of time since it came to power in 2014.

Everyone knows that nothing is secret ever since the internet had become part of our life. But still there are certain options like privacy even while using one's smart phone or desktop where one would like to have his or her own space where our thoughts do not become the instrument of someone else's purposes.

What really causes concern regarding Pegasus is that it is not just eavesdropping, it has access to all aspects of one's life that we have on the digital platform. It is not only the person whose phone has been hacked becomes vulnerable but the entire information pertaining to all those in his contact can be accessed.

Politicians, officials, constitutional bodies like election commission, media, etc, can be put under surveillance 24x7. All your messages, photos, videos, secret recording of your activities with the help of the front and back cameras on your cell phones can be recorded and a record of whom you met, to whom you spoke, what transpired between the two sides, etc, can get exposed and leaked.

According to experts, this malware is designed to evade forensic analysis, avoid detection by anti-virus software, and can be deactivated and removed by operators remotely. It can infect iOS and android systems as well.

The allegation is that about 300 "verified" Indian cell phone numbers have been put under surveillance. Experts say that even on a conservative basis at 2016 prices, it could have costed the government about $ 7.5 million for the period between 2016 to 2021.

In the backdrop of this serious situation, it would be appropriate if the Centre comes out clean on the issue by allowing a debate on the floor of Parliament and create confidence that the mobile users in India are not at risk.

Adjourning Parliament every day is not the solution. It only amounts to wasting the hard-earned money of the taxpayer and serves no purpose nor does it enhance the prestige of the Union government.