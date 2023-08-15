Another I-Day: It’s the same sorry state of affairs

It is the 77th Independence Day for us. Is the country really celebrating it? If so, how many of the people are really rejoicing over the liberation they had from the clutches of British Rule? The dawn of freedom was marked by Nehru, moving a motion regarding a pledge by members. After this, the only person who spoke in the Constituent Assembly on 14-15 August, 1947 before the clock struck twelve was the philosopher-statesman, Dr S Radhakrishnan. He said “...History and legend will grow around this day. It marks a milestone in the march of our democracy. A significant day in the drama of the Indian people who are trying to rebuild and transform themselves”.

Dr Radhakrishnan had the foresight to warn the nation: “Now that India is divided, it is our duty not to indulge in words of anger. They lead us nowhere. We must avoid passion. Passion and wisdom never go together. The body politics may be divided but the body historic lives on. Political division, physical partitions, are external but the psychological division are deeper. The cultural cleavages are the more dangerous.” Unfortunately, all these years our leaders passionately allowed it to happen. Why blame the current regime alone for the divide-and-hate that has set in? It is as much a result of the appeasement politics to secure and stay in power. Today, the namesake ‘Gandhis’ and those from the land of the Mahatma speak as if they have inherited all the virtues of the greatest man to walk the earth. Pandit Nehru referred to the great contribution which the country would make to the promotion of world peace and the welfare of mankind.

The Ashokan wheel, the Chakra, in the flag embodies a great idea. H G Wells wrote with reference to Ashoka: “Highnesses, Magnificences, Excellencies, Serenities, Majesties - among them all, he shines alone, a star - Ashoka the greatest of all monarchs.” His message is relevant to this day and forever. Ashoka cut it into rock for the healing of discords. “If they are differences, they way in which you can solve them is by promoting concord. It is the only way by which we can get rid of differences. There is no other method which is open to us.” Yet, the same frenzy is prevailing as it did 77 years ago in the sub-continent.

Has Independence enhanced our civilized nature a bit ? Take the case of Nuh. It is the same Nuh that burnt on the night of our I-Day celebrations on that transition day. Just a stone’s throwaway from the capital. It is the same Nuh that is burning even today. People were asked to leave their homes and go to Pakistan then. Today, their progeny is being asked to vacate the villages and towns and go to their far-off native places.

The Mahatma rushed to Nuh district then to bring peace to the communities. But the fire of hatred proved that the Mahatma was an ordinary mortal. Of course, a person consumed by the ideology of hate thought it fit to silence the Mahatma soon. That is the only solution such persons could think of. We have to begin afresh.

If religion is primary to us, then let’s have non-violence as the essence of it. If a temple or mosque needs to be built, let it be dedicated to the Mahatma. He alone

can save this country. Let us go back to him.