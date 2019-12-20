Anti-CAA protests unfounded

Looking at the anti-CAA protests across the country, one wonders whether it is snowballing into a pan-Indian 'Jan Andolan' against the Modi-Shah led BJP government.

This is a pertinent question as one sees the disturbances aired as they are by television channels 24/7. Is this just a protest against the CAA/NRC or is this a protest against Modi-Shah?

India has witnessed this kind of anger in the past too. In fact, several countries have witnessed it. Failing economy, joblessness and the ruling elites' lifestyles made people revolt against the regimes.

But, the political angle to the anti-CAA protests cannot be ruled out. In fact, it is quite prominent as the Chief Ministers themselves have taken it upon themselves to lead people against CAA/BJP.

It certainly is seen as an anti-BJP protest. Again, there is a yet another important factor to it. Now that the protests are spreading (at least it is suspected to be so) deliberately across towns and cities, the Opposition soon will be staring at another reality.

Because the BJP was quick to point out to the 'clothes' worn by the protesters to highlight its brownie point. And as more and more Muslim minorities join the rallies and as the cameras zoom on their gatherings, a tussle to consolidate their anger against the ruling BJP will also emerge.

Sensing this ahead of others, Mamata Banerjee has already begun leading marches to consolidate her base further. This is the ground reality. Even in leading the protests, the Opposition is not really united.

The effort is only to strengthen one's vote bank and not to take on the BJP. There are fissures in the JD (U) with Prashant Kishore differing with his leader Nitish Kumar. Pavan K Verma is also contemplating whether to step out of the JD (U) fold.

A cursory look at the protesters will tell us that they do not know (at least the majority) what CAA is all about. They presume that it is anti-Indian Muslim and will uproot them. it is this ignorance that is sought to be exploited by the anti-BJP factions and parties in the country.

One could say there are a large number of non-Muslims too who are part of the protests. Yes, but those are anyway anti-BJP. These protests as long as they continue have the potential to not only alienate a major section of the minorities against the BJP, but the segment will be divided and spread.

Those consolidating silently against the anti-CAA protests are the strength of the BJP and when it comes to hustings, the BJP knows that it will have the satisfaction of having done the job well.

That is why these protests lack the character to converge into a massive people's movement. Because of the politics that have seeped in, the protests lack the quality to acquire a national revolt.

In addition, as more buses and private properties burn, a larger section would be witnessing it and applying its own didactic logic to make out the truth of their choice.

Divisive politics by all would only divide the country further on the majority and minority lines. That is the real danger for the country.