Beware of Balkanisation tendencies

Who says India is not a truly federal country? This point keeps popping up every now and then with our regional parties making a hue and cry over the same, accusing the Modi-led Centre of neglecting the interests of their States. The second term of Modi has seen more of it and in a more brazen manner with federalism being dragged into everything under the Sun. When it is election time, the political heat over the same gets multiplied as in the case of Karnataka now. This southern State is going to Assembly polls shortly and the local leadership of the Congress is throwing everything into the ring to score some brownie points over its rival the ruling BJP.

The latest salve is over the entry of Amul into the State. The Karnataka Congress accused the Centre of resorting to 'Gujratization' of Karnataka over it as if Prime Minister Narendra has drawn the marketing strategy of Amul. Amul has been in negotiations with Karnataka for a long time. It has earlier negotiated with the AP government and has started its local operations there. In the case of Karnataka, the Hotels Association of Benguluru resolved to support the products of only the local farmers - Nandini - and this is the latest weapon of the Congress party in the State now. The party's leaders said they would not allow Gujarat products to enter the Karnataka market. Earlier there was an issue over 'Dahi' marking on Nandini curd packets. This was withdrawn after a hue and cry.

West Bengal leadership also does not want outsiders to come for campaign as 'it is none of their business'. This is again targeted at the 'Gujarati' leadership by Mamata. So, Gujarati politicians should not step into Bengal, but Mamata could go anywhere and campaign against BJP. Rahul Gandhi questions the credentials of all Modis in this land. Kejriwal seeks high educational qualifications for

becoming the Prime Minister. TRS leadership questions 'Andhra'

origin of political leaders who come to Telangana for campaign. But, KCR can launch a national party and go to any State. Our leaders are taking federalism too far. First of all, they are not ashamed of the 'ghettoization' of their political domains to remain in power. Even during the Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti processions, West Bengal's ruling party leadership keeps insisting that such Hindu processions should not enter Muslim-dominated areas. We had similar processions here in Hyderabad. Was there any problem? The Telangana government did not insist on the route covering only Hindu majority areas (at least not now).

Tamil Nadu government which stunts the growth of non-Tamil languages - see the plight of Telugu and Kannada in schools located in the border areas - cries hoarse over Hindi imposition. Those insisting on boycotting products, parties and leaders based on their origin should know that such issues could lead to more Balkanisation of the country and not to a higher degree of federalism. Such hate claims and stands would slowly seep into our life and divide people further on several lines. We already hear boycott calls based on religion etc. How much more do our politicians want to divide us? Non-Marathis have faced problems in Maharashtra many times over local politics. Non-Tamils and non-Kannadigas faced problems over the language issue. There is less unity in diversity in the country now. Is this good?