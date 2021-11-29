Complacency will cause another catastrophe

Very unfortunate that even after two waves of Corona that caused widespread damage to economic growth and huge loss of life, we refuse to realise the importance of taking necessary precautions. We, Indians, talk big, act small. The biggest source of inspiration in not following health protocols is our great politicians themselves.

On one hand, Omicron, a new Covid variant, is knocking on the door. The Union Home Secretary chaired an urgent meeting a day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top officials of Health Ministry on its characteristics and its impact. The Health Secretary has written to all States and Union Territories, asking them to enforce intensive containment and active surveillance and increase coverage of vaccination, besides keeping a hawk eye on international passengers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the PM to stop flights from the countries affected by the new variant. In fact, the government is also reviewing resumption of commercial flights. Maharashtra has already imposed new restrictions on international passengers coming from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. It has made RT-PCR test compulsory at Mumbai airport. But the two Telugu States are yet wake up from slumber. Though, the Telangana health minister held a meeting on Sunday, it was more general in nature and no concrete decisions were taken. They are waiting for the cabinet meeting on Monday where the government would pat itself on the back, saying they are well-prepared, have enough beds including those with oxygen supply etc. This is one issue that does not require any kind of ratification from the cabinet; still for reasons best known to themselves, no decisions were taken at Sunday's high-level meeting. A routine advisory to officials to see that all should use masks, speed up the second jab administration etc was reiterated. In Andhra Pradesh, the government is yet to take any call on the impending threat.

This is the situation even as experts warn Omicron variant could be the worst strain ever of the coronavirus. It may even become vaccine-resistant, they suspect. It is feared that mutations may make Covid-19 vaccines 40 per cent less effective. One thing is certain: It is highly transmissible.

We have seen that restrictions are imposed, citing Covid-19, if opposition leaders threaten to take out a rally or hold a meeting, but no restrictions are enforced either on the number of guests or on maintaining social distancing, as is seen at functions and marriages of VVIPs holding constitutional positions. Taking a cue, people are turning less inclined to use masks – they are left hanging around the neck.

There are over 25 lakh people who have skipped the second dose of vaccination in Telangana. The government is shirking its responsibility, saying that people are not coming forward though alert messages are sent. Great! Does the responsibility of government end merely by sending messages? If a mountain does not come to Mohammed, shouldn't Mohammed go to mountain? The interest the politicians show in politicking and mouthing abuses against one another is not shown in public welfare. 'Jaago Re'