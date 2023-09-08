Dravidian hate politics rears up its ugly head

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is at it again. Observers of Tamil Nadu politics who are used to the time-tested techniques of the local netas whipping up public sentiments on caste and communal issues may not be giving too much importance to this latest set of statements by the Madras motormouths. Yet, a party which has not lost an opportunity to tom-tom its ‘superior’ status in ensuring social justice has once again fallen to the age-old temptation of resorting to hate politics to further its agenda.

If the CM-in-waiting Udhayanidhi Stalin decided to take on Sanatana Dharma by labelling it as a disease like dengue and malaria, his senior colleague and a veteran DMK leader, A Raja went a step further and called it a ‘social disgrace,’ akin to HIV and leprosy. Both of them dared to take on their increasing number of adversaries, anywhere, armed with their set of answers and ripostes.

Having seen a surge in violence on Dalits and the oppressed classes since the time the Stalin-led government assumed charge in May 2021, the Dravidian model of governance has come under severe scrutiny by their own supporters who seem disappointed and disillusioned with the state of affairs. Abusing Hindu gods, their religious practices and vulgar references on Brahminism have been the staple diet and a favourite tool to deploy for many of the leaders, who have often had to eat their own words when confronted aggressively by the other side.

Yet, with a series of such acts, deliberate and calculated to provoke, Stalin and Co. seem to be preparing for a bigger role in national politics. First was getting on to the bandwagon of the INDIA alliance, which seems perturbed at the vicious propaganda against majoritarian sentiments, clearly a counterproductive exercise for them outside the southern part of the country.

K Annamalai, the IPS officer-turned-BJP state chief is now gaining traction as a leader of repute for the saffron party, a development whose effects are not totally lost on the DMK bigwigs. With the country having shown different voting preferences for the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly, the BJP can still puncture the dream run that the DMK leaders are hoping to have like in the earlier parliamentary elections.

Moreover, a quiet AIADMK, with its internal squabbles settled and a dedicated vote bank of anti-DMK supporters, is still officially part of the NDA and will remain so, as it would surely not want the saffronites to run away with the cup of victory. Annamalai has rightfully taken on the DMK establishment whose die-hard supporters are baffled why the party has lobbed the ball gently on to the other side for it to be smashed back forcefully into their court.

With Udhayanidhi’s mother and brother-in-law making no attempts to hide their religious affinities and the party being dependent on Prashant Kishor, political strategist and a Bhumihar from Bihar to shore up their fortunes once again (an unflattering reality which showcases the anti-upper caste hypocrisy of the Dravidian party), one wonders whether once again the DMK demi-gods have bitten more than they can chew.