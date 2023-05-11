Exasperated Pakistan on the boil, pining for peace

The literal meaning of Jannah (in Islam) is garden and Firdaus is paradise. Has Pakistan turned into that heaven now on this planet? Pakistan has an enviable record of creating ‘Jannat’ for its rulers while in power with the blessings of the Army and the ISI. It is a country that has been ruled by the civilians heading political parties by default. In law and government, de facto describes practices that exist in reality, even though they are not officially recognized by laws. In law and government, de jure describes practices that are legally recognised, regardless of whether the practice exists in reality. We all know who really rules Pakistan. The fresh hostilities that have broken out between the PTI and the state mean any hopes of a negotiated settlement or breakthrough in the ongoing political stalemate can be put to rest, Pakistani media mourns. Khan has been at loggerheads with not only the government but also the Army and the ISI for long and it is in fact one of the reasons that he lost his power in the tussle. He was in fact the Army’s blue eyed boy. But the Pakistani army has the proverbial itch of dethroning civilian rulers one way or the other.

Whatever is the argument regarding Khan being taken into custody now by the authorities there, it is clear that it has got less to do with the government and more with the Army and the ISI. Let us not forget that it was the Punjab Rangers and not the Islamabad Police which nabbed him from the Islamabad High Court premises. This time around, there seems to be little chance of the protests dying out soon. The simple reason for this is that this is not just going to be a PTI protest for their leader. Pakistani people are on the verge of a revolt due to misgovernance and loot. Corruption and inflation and non-availability of essentials and absence of incomes have triggered a strong unrest among the people.

They know that their plight is attributable to the shameless enrichment of the ruling classes alongside the Army and ISI bosses. That is why the government was hesitating in acting against him all these days. His popularity was only increasing. The developments over a year clearly tell us that the country’s military was meddling politically. Imran was directly hitting out at the military for the same. Recently, he had also accused a high ranking ISI official of conspiring to assassinate him. He knew the consequences and his last video message to the people clearly indicates that he anticipated some drastic action. The Punjab Rangers stormed the court premises and broke open the glass doors and windows and reportedly took him into custody.

Hence, it is not just the PTI workers but also the commoners who are storming the streets now to find an elusive solution. Violence begets more violence and any hard retaliation by the forces would only worsen the situation in Pakistan. It was just a tenuous link between the people and the authorities that has been broken now with the arrest of Imran. Poor Pakistanis can trust none now. Elections or no elections, there is little to ease tensions in the country. Pakistani rulers, whoever they be, have crossed the Rubicon.