Import of Delhi farmers stir for Telangana ryots

The good news this week is that preliminary evidence suggests that the Omicron variant is expected to be less severe, more so with the increasing pace of vaccination in India. As far as people are concerned, they on their part should ensure that they do not lower the guard. Proper use of clean mask covering nose and mouth and following other health protocols including taking two doses of vaccination are most essential.

The second good news is that the farmers of North India have gone back home. This 'Ghar Wapsi' one month ahead of Sankranti indicates that 2022 would augur well for the country. When the farmers of Punjab and Haryana left for 'Delhi Chalo' last year, they had taken a vow that land was like mother for them and that they would not return unless they achieve their goal (repeal of farm laws). They said they cannot leave their mother. If they had not succeeded, they certainly would not have moved from Singhur.

Though initially, the government refused to accept their demand, after seeing the strong will power of farmers who ensured that the struggle was apolitical by not allowing any political party to take over the agitation, the Centre had to withdraw the bills.

The major mistake the farmers had committed during the course of agitation was to allow the massive Republic Day protest to turn violent when the unruly mob vandalised Red Fort and even hoisted Nishan Saheb and Kisan Flag, which amounted to an insult to the national flag. Shards of glass, broken turnstiles, ransacking of administrative office, damaging security cameras and baggage scanners and attacking CISF personnel did not go well even with the people who were supporting them.

But one positive aspect of this agitation was that the farmers who were not united thus far now joined hands and reaped the result of being united. It also resulted in a sort of women empowerment. Till then, women were confined to the four walls of house and never heard of words like corporate farming, socialism or capitalism. Thanks to the one-year long fight, they have also understood what the impact of corporate farming would be and how it would help capitalism grow. They proved in word and deed that there is a woman behind the success of every man. Not just that, they have also now started talking not just about the protests but about other issues as well. This certainly is a welcome sign.

May be it's time, the farmers of Telangana who are becoming a game to the political manoeuvring on the issue of paddy procurement stop committing suicides and unite and fight for their rights. They too like the farmers of north should become progressive both in their thoughts and deeds and force the government of the day to take decisions in consultation with them.

No expert or official will be as aware of the real ground conditions as a farmer is. Unless high priority is given to ground realities, giving free power or creating irrigation potential would not achieve the desired results. Free power and water are only tools to make State self-sufficient. The end user of the tools should be taken into confidence and policies should be framed to suit their needs so that agriculture becomes a profitable profession.