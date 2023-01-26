India & Egypt: 75 years of time-tested friendship

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to take part in the 74th R-Day parade of our country as the chief guest. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials, for his official visit from January 24-27. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time the President of Egypt has been invited as the chief guest on the Republic Day. Notably, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a 'guest country' during its G20 Presidency. In August last year, Egypt released a postage stamp celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with India.

Diplomatic relations between Egypt and India were established with Egypt's recognition of the independence of India on 18th August 1947, just three days after India's independence. India has always been calculative in inviting guests to the Parade as it would not only have a bearing on the foreign relations but also on economic, commercial and defence plans. Growing Egypt-India economic and commercial relations contribute to the stability and strength of a rapidly diversifying and deepening bilateral relationship. India's relations with Egypt began when the trade contacts between the two ancient civilizations grew along the banks of the river Nile and the river Indus.

The two countries enjoyed a great friendship with Jawaharlal Nehru and Gamal Abdel Nasser, even becoming founders of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1955. During the 1956 War, Nehru stood supporting Egypt to the point of threatening to withdraw his country from the British Commonwealth. The two nations became much closer in the 1950s and concluded a historic Friendship Treaty in 1955. During the last couple of years, the traditionally strong bilateral relations enjoyed by the two countries have received an impetus with regular exchange of high-level meetings and contacts between the two sides. At the same time, Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent.

The India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favoured Nation clause and raw cotton, raw and manufactured fertilizers, oil and oil products, organic and non-organic chemicals, leather and iron products are our major imports from it. On the other hand, India exports cotton yarn, sesame, coffee, herbs, tobacco and lentils. Mineral fuel; vehicle parts; Ship, boat and floating structure; cuts of boneless bovine frozen meat; and Electrical machinery and parts are also exported from India. This apart, many Indians could be found in Egypt shaping its economy. There are several cultural ties too between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said a military contingent of the Egyptian Army will march on the Rajpath along with other contingents. The visit of President Sisi is expected to further strengthen and deepen the time-tested partnership between India and Egypt. Defence ties have also been upgraded with the visit of an Indian Navy ship to Egypt, a month-long Air Force exercise and the visit of the Egyptian Air Force chief to India in recent months.