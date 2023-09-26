India’s standing rises on international stage

Ascent to G20 Presidency is emblematic of India’s rapid transformation, under Narendra Modi’s stewardship, to command respect from the rich, developed nations. Its genuine address of universal challenges is resonating with the developing world, more so, the Global South. A forceful presentation of India’s future-forward vision by Modi is kindling the hopes of the world for shared destinies, positive realisation of interdependency, avoiding weaponisation of their capabilities by the rich.

Despite challenges on various fronts, India’s adherence to its lofty goals has helped it thrust forward, securing a seat at the high table of international decision-making. Not only that, it is taking the less privileged nations on board. PM Modi must be given credit for India’s equidistance from NATO and Sino-Russian blocs, despite being a strategic partner of the US. Samoa, Bhutan, Mauritius, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, many others appreciated at the ongoing UN session that India is taking its rightful place in a multipolar world. They are, especially, all praise for India’s assertion that economic and technological advances shall become an enabler, not a disruptor, of global growth.

In a world of “double standards,” India needs to prod the rich and powerful nations that are resisting change, even while securing its strategic interests. But the rich nations seem to think their problems are the world’s problems and not vice versa. But, a sort of awakening among the peoples to the gravity of situation – economic and environmental – is aiding the efforts of concerned nations like India to coalesce their interests. Outreach to the less capable nations in times of Covid-19, its help to bridge technological gaps and extend aid had earned it a goodwill. Modi’s whirlwind diplomatic tours amid headwinds of harsh global politics paid off. Its fastest economic growth, demographic dividend and a huge market also put it on a pedestal. Still, it has so much to achieve for itself, and the world.

At G20, India not only championed the causes of labour rights, tech transfers, global skills gap, food shortages, it even exhibited its inclusive vision for global progress, by enabling the 55-member strong African Union to become a member of the G20. This is akin to bringing the Global South (financially, technically and socially less developed nations) to address the entire gamut of their issues. India’s digitalisation, scientific and space successes give it an edge in pioneering innovative ways for the greater coming together of the world, for a shared prosperity.

India certainly blazed a new trail as G20 President, setting a precedent and, in turn, the agenda for multilateral groupings. Although much progress has been made and India rapidly evolved into a leader, there’ still a long way to go – to achieve more – in terms of economic leeway and geopolitical heft to realise what it pledged towards ‘One Earth, One Family.’ As Modi said, India had become the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit. All this is portends well for India’s bright future. A high and stable growth is key to that destiny. Its rising aspirations, however noble, cannot be a reality unless it first becomes a developed nation. For that, it needs to unlock its potential and push growth across multiple sectors. A strong yet benevolent country India must hope to be. It’s only then can it effectively be a bulwark against the tyranny of the rich. Or else, it will be all hot air.