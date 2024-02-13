Intransigent Israel risks stirring wider conflict

Israel is readying to wreak another catastrophe, this time in Rafah, the southern part of Gaza. On Monday came reports of dozens of violent air strikes.

After the most heinous and outrageous attack by Hamas on October 7, the first invasion of Israel since the 1948 Arab–Israeli War on Shemini Atzeret, a Jewish holiday, which saw more than 1,200 people killed and scores brutally raped and executed, none questions the right to retaliation by Israel and its vow to annihilate Hamas terrorists. But what unfolded came at incalculable human cost to Gazans. Heavy bombing by Israel caused a death toll of more than 28,000, and left over 40,000 wounded. Relentless bombings and blockade of international assistance to the war-torn civilian population have seen unprecedented human suffering; not even hospitals were spared.

In its resolute pursuit of the Hamas, Israel has turned blind to deaths and devastation. A quarter of Gazans are said to be starving and struggling to find food, potable water and medicines. They are now said to constitute 80% of all people facing famine or catastrophic hunger worldwide. But, Israel is not moved, and not lifting the total siege it imposed on Gaza, depriving 2.3 million Palestinians of essential resources.

Amidst this volatile situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was touring the Middle East to assuage feelings, has returned empty-handed.Before leaving, he summed up the situation, quite aptly: “The overwhelming majority of people in Gaza had nothing to do with the attacks of October 7. The families in Gaza whose survival depends on deliveries of aid from Israel are just like our families. They’re mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, who want to earn a decent living, send their kids to school, have a normal life. That’s who they are. That’s what they want.” But nation after nation fails to convince Netanyahu see the point.

Already reeling under the 17-year Israeli blockade, there is severe food scarcity in Gaza and over 80% people are reliant on humanitarian aid.The massive lethal force has been disproportionate and indiscriminate which, sadly and unwittingly, is turning the whole world aghast and more pained than during the Hamas human violations in Israel on October 7. A whole generation will grow with anti-Israel obsession, whether Hamas is obliterated or not. A dire humanitarian crisis, with unprecedented levels of hunger, suffering, and death, is driving Gazans to the southern part i.e., Rafah, which has emerged the last refuge for the fleeing Palestinians.

The UN human rights chief rued that Gazans are caged in a toxic slum. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is firm that they should evacuate Rafah and destroy the Hamas in its last resort. How can you force-evacuate over one million people already displaced by the war?

Israeli actions will fuel wider geopolitical tensions, with Iran-backed Houthis already disrupting maritime trade in Red Sea and Hezbollah in Lebanon lying in wait to strike. Reports that Egypt threatened to suspend the Camp David Accords (September 17, 1978), which have been a pillar of regional stability and peace for nearly fifty years, cause a great concern. Hamas would be pleased, though.

Any move on lasting peace and security for Israel and the Palestinians hinges on a ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel must conduct military actions carefully, without harming Palestinian civilians in the southern Gazan city. It must also allow humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. Its destructive pursuit of peace is rattling Arab nations. The international community must seek ways for ceasefire not to let the situation go out of hand.