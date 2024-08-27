Is it time for India for a peace role in Middle East?

Israel went into a state of emergency, for about 48 hours since Saturday night. Its main airport shut, and the region turning edgy, several airlines suspended operations. On Saturday night, Israel launched what it called a pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Labanon, following a precise intelligence of impending massive fire from the extremists. Hezbollah retaliated with around 300 strikes on northern Israel.

After a seemingly deceptive lull for weeks, the wary populations of Israel and Lebanon are bracing for yet another conflagration. Throw in Iran threat, and stepped up Houthi attacks in Red Sea, one can expect skirmishes to shake up global supply chains, of food, energy or essential supplies, hard-hitting many a nation.

If what Israel claims is true, Hezbollah was in plans to attack central Israel, which would have pushed the region into a large conflagration. One hopes Saturday night actions by Israel and Hezbollah won’t spill out into escalations that could eventually, and quickly, lead to war. Pray that Iranians are rethinking their threat to attack Israel at this juncture, given the US warning to step in to defend its ally.

It is worrying that the clashes erupted on the eve of cease-fire negotiations, albeit at lower levels, in Cairo. The ceasefire delay is adding to the immense suffering and devastation endured by Palestinians in Gaza for over more than 10 months of war. With both Hezbollah and Hamas ranged against Israel and their benefactor Iran biding time to retaliate the killing of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyef in July, times are fraught with war risks.

Any conducive climate for constructive talks for a final and implementable agreement is thus vitiated by the fresh outbreak of clashes between Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and terrorist forces. While Hamas demands unconditional release of its cadres, Israel wants them to exit Gaza. It also wants to screen the displaced populations seeking to return to their places.

Since October 7 Hamas attack, India has been making a measured response to the developments in the Middle East, It advocates the UN-proposed two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state for the lasting peace in the Middle East. Yet, it shows no sympathy for those waging war and terrorism against Israel. It also resents any Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza people. India is opposing the actions of Hamas and Israel, as the occasion demanded.

The opposition in India shall remember that unlike the Arab and the Gulf countries, and even the West, Israel always stood with India in times of war and crises with Pakistan. As such, backing Palestine cause shall not stop India from pursuing greater ties with Israel for technology or defence cooperation. In this respect, even Iran, the arch-enemy of Israel, has not faulted India’s furthering of its ties with Israel and respects its measured stance. India’s relations with Iran are strong, and each respects the other’s independent stance. The Arab nations also respect India’s principled stand and strategic steps.

Thus, India stands a better chance than the West to help facilitate a ceasefire. The Arab League already urged India to play a major role in supporting global peace and stability. It must take a cue from how a small nation like Qatar is working for the peace along with Egypt. Any flare-up in Middle East has huge implications for India’s energy, and thus economic stability. The war is already engulfing maritime trade in the Indian Ocean amid vicious attacks by Houthi rebels. Beyond merely urging all parties to de-escalate, eschew violence, avoid provocative and escalatory actions, India must weigh prospects for any peace role in the region.