KCR's blueprint for Dalit empowerment laudable

The initiative of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to convene a meeting of Dalit leaders of all political parties to discuss the measures that need to be taken to empower them is certainly a welcome step.

So far we have seen public participation in various infrastructure projects but for the first time after formation of a new state, the state government has come forward to involve other parties as well and take their suggestion before preparing an action plan.

Some may call it a political gimmick keeping next elections in mind. But if the government can achieve at least 25 to 30 percent of what it proposes in next two or three years, it certainly can prove to be a game changer.

While one has to wait for the final policy document to come out, some of the decisions like earmarking Rs 40,000 crore under the Dalit Empowerment Scheme for next three years, promoting Dalit entrepreneurs, cash benefit scheme, direct cash benefit schemes, create a platform to pursue higher education and promote entrepreneurs in Dalit community, take up a survey on lands possessed by Dalits in Telangana and prepare special schemes etc is a tall order.

Another interesting suggestion that had come up at the meeting was that instead of taking back assigned lands where industries have come up, the Dalits to whom they were given should be made share holders based on the current market value of the land.

The Chief Minister himself acknowledged that the government has a crucial role to play in nurturing the society to move forward. Any negligence would ruin the future generations and the rulers will be responsible for the same. "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the only word mentioned for the most socially and economically backward community in any town, is Dalits. There shall be no sufferings on their part anymore," he remarked.

Certainly the intent is laudable. But the government which wants to use the services of writers and poets and different media to create awareness should also think of involving local Dalit leaders in every village or town belonging to different political parties and associations in creating awareness and implementation of the scheme.

For this a committee consisting of all important and influential leaders irrespective of party affiliations could be formed. The local leaders too need to rise above political considerations and work hand in hand with government agencies to ensure that the benefits reach the real beneficiaries. If the government succeeds in bringing significant change in the lives of Dalits, certainly this can become a role model for the country.

It is unfortunate that parties like Congress and BJP which claim that they are for Dalits did not officially participate in the preparatory meeting. Dalit leaders from those parties like Bhatti Vikramarka of Congress participated in their individual capacity.