Need to crack down on separatist voices

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Monday staged a massive protest in Punjab, demanding the release of all those arrested under the National Security Act, besides terming the government action as unwarranted. Why did Ekta Ugrahan group stage a dharna for those arrested for their nefarious activities in the State?

The BKU including this Ugrahan group were all part of farmers' struggle at Delhi when the Centre rolled out the three farm laws. There were allegations of Khalistani forces manipulating the farmers against the Indian government just ahead of the 2019 general elections then. However, the farmers unions were vehement in their condemnation of the allegation and said they would not even entertain political parties as they have no trust in any of them. But, there were several groups and individuals associated with anti-CAA and anti-NRC who lent support to the struggle of the farmers. AAP was no exception and it lent all support to the movement and of course it reaped the political dividends, too.

India is a witness to the flared-up activity of the Khalistani forces worldwide. The attacks on its offices in the US, Canada, UK and Australia by the Khalistanis aided and funded by Pakistan's ISI clearly state the intent and purpose of their actions. When the fugitive Amritpal Singh, before being on the run, attacked the police station to get his criminal associate released in Punjab, it was not acted upon properly by the AAP government which had always gone soft on him. The AAP government initially claimed that it was acting against the separatist elements in the State but soon changed tack with Kerjiwal preferring to launch a 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' slogan to divert peope's attention from the main issue.

The very fact that the Punjab government has failed to nab the fugitive terrorist is proof enough of something else. And today we have the Bharti Kisan Union, too, supporting the arrested persons. There is a lack of seriousness on part of the state government in handling the situation and it is becoming increasingly clear that their sympathies are with the separatists. Even Navjoth Siddhu who walked out of the jail the other day lost no time in crying foul over the 'Punjab situation.' This is a dangerous situation for the country.

When the voices of the Khalistanis and the anti-BJP voices in Punjab unite solely to attack the Modi government, it could only mean the obvious thing. Stop the politics at once as all these forces are crossing every limit in their blind anti-Modi rage as they only undermine India's interests. The protesting farmers put forth a ridiculous argument that "the Central government was trying to polarise the majority community in the country before the next Lok Sabha elections. The state government is helping the BJP and trying to create divisions between different communities. The central forces should be sent back as people of the state are united." The Central forces are there in Punjab at the request of the State government. Secondly, Punjab being a sensitive border State, Central forces would always be there in the higher number. The operation against Amritpal is a joint operation (even if Kejriwal denies it in Punjab).

The Centre should act tough and, if necessary, even against the local government and firmly put down separatist voices.