Needed: Impartial probe into Bengal post poll violence

The Calcutta High Court has called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into cases of murder and crimes against women that took place during post-poll violence in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has been in a denial mode ever since these incidents came to light. The Court now has stepped in to clear the air in ordering the probe. Cases related to post poll violence will be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Both probes will be monitored by the High Court, the Bench held.

"All cases as per report of NHRC committee where allegations are about murder of person or crime against women regarding rape or attempt to rape shall be referred to CBI for investigation," the Court ordered. State should hand over all records of cases to CBI for such investigation, the Court said. "It shall be a court monitored investigation and any obstruction in the course of investigation by anyone shall be viewed seriously," the Court added.

The Court has taken cognisance of all the cases cited by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) in its report to the Special Investigation Team for the court-monitored probe. The West Bengal government should not cry foul over it as the SIT will comprise three IPS officers of West Bengal cadre, Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranvir Kumar. The Court is set to appoint a retired judge of the Supreme Court later to supervise the same. The charges against the TMC or the West Bengal government are not mere allegations as countless reports suggest of violence.

The TMC cadres are said to have attacked the BJP leaders and workers' homes, offices and businesses. There were reports of molestations and rapes even. More than a dozen deaths or so had been reported. As is its wont Mamata dismissed all of these as "politically motivated" charges. However, reports of people driven out of their homes not being allowed to return have also emerged. Such incidents are reprehensive and should be dealt with iron fist.

Indians and India do not deserve such hatred and venom in its cherished democracy. We have come across such reports in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh too in the past. Whenever there is communal violence (some prefer to call it political violence) in the country the victims of those violent acts are uprooted. Such violence may be understandable during times like the Partition, but now?

Over and above that, the police had refused to register cases or provide protection to the victims. Does Bengal want to impose one-party rule? Sadly, violence has become inherent to the Bengali society. In the 70s it was the Congress that inflicted such carnage on the Opposition. Later, it was the turn of the Left to hunt down the Opposition. Now the TMC has stepped into their shoes. Only, more violently.

Mamata vows an explanation to the nation. She is now aspiring to grow into a national leader despite her parochialism and petty attitude. She had called the national leaders during the campaign trail "outsiders" and asked people to throw them out. She had attributed political violence to "outsiders' violence". Let's hope that the truth comes out. Let us also hope that the CBI holds the inquiry impartially. Mamata blamed the Election Commission for the violence. But, the administration was under her control.