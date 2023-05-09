Pawar’s masterly skills in power politics

On May 2, 2023, at the release of his autobiographical book, ‘Lok Maze Sangati,’ NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced his decision to retire from the post of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president. Defending his move to retire, he told his followers: “After 63 years of long service in public life, it was my own decision to step down. But my decision evoked strong sentiments amongst the people. Party workers, office-bearers and my colleagues were disheartened to hear my decision. All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well- wishers from all over the country, especially from Maharashtra, persuaded me to change my decision.”

Within a week, Pawar forgot what he said, ‘Lok Maze Sangati’ (the title of his book), which means people are his companions and this is the secret of his long and satisfying public life. “I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” he added. That is Sharad Pawar. Pawar is a deft politician and everyone knows about it. What he would do when threatened by his own kin was not known to all. He knew that his silence would not help him in the face of yet another revolt by Ajit Pawar.

Last time, he could prevent the split in the party, blackmailing Ajith Pawar who was to share power with the BJP “in protest against the NCP joining the Mahagathbandhan floated by the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.” In fact, the popular mandate was for Shiv Sena-BJP combine. But Uddhav Thackeray thought otherwise and was more interested in seizing power than honour the commitment given to the people. This time around when Ajit Pawar began hinting at a break-up within the NCP, Pawar knew the pressure would be too much on him to ward it off. It was a fact that more party legislators were increasingly feeling that sticking to the three-party alliance was not all that good for the party.

Pawar could not have prevented a repeat split in the party and he also knew he would be sidelined just like Mulayam Singh Yadav. So, he had to not only consolidate his numero uno position but also divert the attention of his party men from the BJP lure. That is some kind of a ‘one shot, two birds’ strategy. If we read carefully and in between the lines, we would understand that Pawar has not only drawn the line for his party men as to who is the boss, but also reminded them once again that all decisions flow from him and not at the behest of someone like Ajit Pawar. Now that he is firmly back in the saddle, there would be no succession talk, too.

Pawar was prepared for an alliance with the BJP, almost. Only, he sought to protect his image of a secular leader and hence was ready to hand over the reins to Ajit. Even now, the Karnataka outcome is important to him. He would make his further political moves only after. If the BJP is back in the saddle there, he could as well change his colours. His secularism has many hues but only goal – power.