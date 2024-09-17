PM must visit Manipur, provide a healing touch

It was heartwarming to find the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, assuring and calming the frayed nerves of terrorism-wracked Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that terrorism was on its last leg. He unveiled plans of his government to make the region a secure and prosperous part of the country, he said during his maiden visit to Doda three days ago, for his first election rally in the state scheduled for polls on September 18, the first of a three-phase polls. He spoke of how his party and government were carving out a young leadership and planning to restore full statehood to the union territory.

If there is one state which direly needs a re-assuring and healing touch from the Narendra Modi government, it is the BJP-ruled north-eastern state of Manipur gripped by waves of ethnic violence for over a year. The government may profess plenty of reasons for the Prime Minister not to visit the State, but the nation is kept in the dark about it, and, thus, Bloc INDIA gets to slam the PM, asking why he is avoiding the strife-torn state. It merely echoed the dismay of many citizens in the country over the silence of PM on the Manipur situation. Whenever Manipur crops up in debates and discussions, it is not seldom one hears that the Prime Minister seems to be “avoiding” a visit to the “most troubled state” in the country.

A commission of enquiry was set up June 4, 2023, a month after violence broke out across Manipur. A year later, the panel did not come up with any findings and its term has just been extended till November 24. It adds to the anguish of Manipuris and rest of the country, too, agonising over the dismal state of scenario in the border state. Over 230 people were killed and over 50,000 lost their habitats in the raging ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 23 last year.

Flagging a fresh bout of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on September 9 appealed to the Central government to take immediate steps to protect territorial integrity of the state. Singh also urged the Central government not to give in to the demand for a separate administration raised by Kuki Zo groups, reports said. On the other side, the Kuki-Zomirefuse to be part of a state where the Meitei are in a majority (40 MLAs in a House of 60 members). As such, in view of State government’s helplessness, it is all the more necessary for the Centre to double down on peace efforts in the state.

For over three weeks, the state has been witnessing a fresh bout of violence, ratcheted up with alarming use of new technologies such as drones and rockets. The other day, the Indian Army finds itself having to use anti-drone technology to repel the incoming drones. With police forces divided along ethnic lines, and militias prowling streets, it seems a war-like situation in the state.It is puzzling why the PM cannot find time to visit the troubled state and provide a healing touch its people.

It is not that the Centre is not doing anything. Talks are on between Centre, State and Home Minister Amit Shah even stayed there for a few days. Though all efforts are underway, as the PM told the RS, it is very much wished that he takes out time to visit the state, speak to all stakeholders and assuage the feelings of the aggrieved people on both the sides. The PM should not be seen to be indifferent to grief-stricken Manipur anymore.