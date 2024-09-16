Political hypocrisy over naming September 17

It’s surprising that politicians shy away from calling a spade a spade. Even 74 years after Telangana was liberated from Nizam’s rule after a police action, namely ‘Operation Polo,’ the opposition and the ruling parties shiver to use that word. It is history but still for narrow political reasons they shudder to call September 17 a Liberation Day or Integration Day as some including AIMIM suggest.

This hesitation of giving a proper name to September 17 has always been shrouded in controversy whether it was Congress that was in power or TDP during the undivided Andhra Pradesh as well. It had become an issue during the agitation for separate Telangana but the TRS (now BRS) which came to power in 2014 followed the previous regime and refused to officially celebrate the Liberation Day. The BJP for whatever reason has always been demanding that September 17 be celebrated officially as Liberation Day.

Can anyone deny that India got liberated from the British and became Independent on August 15 1947? It is a fact and all communities happily celebrate it. So is the case with January 26 which is Republic Day. History is history. Why politicians make a mountain out of molehill is what one does not understand.

The politics surrounding this day does not end here. The BJP in a quick political move in 2023 announced that it would officially celebrate September 17 as Liberation Day and held a public meeting at Parade Grounds which was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This year the Union Home Ministry issued a notification declaring September 17 as Liberation Day and will be celebrating it officially at Parade Grounds and Amit Shah will address a huge gathering. The Congress party which came to power in December 2023 in Telangana and keeps on bashing BRS also does not seem to be in a mood to call it as Liberation Day. At the same time, it does not want to accept that it believes in policy of appeasement. Hence as a via media, it gave a new name ‘Prajapalana Dinotsavam.’ ‘The praja sarkar’ as the Congress calls itself was not formed on this Day nor were the results announced on this day. It also did not launch praja darbar on this day yet it announced that September 17 as Prajapalana Dinotsvam. The Congress party claims it is a synonym to the Liberation Day.

Interestingly, the BRS which keeps challenging and criticising the government for everything is silent on this issue. What is it if not pseudo secularism? Why can’t the Congress and bloc INDIA leaders led by Rahul Gandhi who wave the book on Constitution take a firm stand on this either way? Constitution is against policy of appeasement. Rahul who wants to be the PM in 2029 should take a firm stand on issues like September 17 and try to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth, and not maintain silence even when reporter of a national electronic channel was attacked during a video interview with his US mentor Sam Pitroda. The attackers forcefully deleted the interview, but Sam says he does know about it and neither Sam nor Rahul or his cheerleaders or even AICC president condemned the incident. Why? Is this how Congress and Bloc INDIA wants to protect the Constitution? Waving a book won’t help Rahul ji! Pick up courage to call a spade a spade. It is high time the grand old party should reinvent itself, develop a strong spine and say history is history and September 17 is Telangana Liberation or Integration (whatever they like) Day.