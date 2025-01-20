PRAGMATIC TELUGU CMs WARM UP TO CENTRE

It is encouraging to see a shift in the political environment in both Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Historically, political parties criticised the leaders of undivided Andhra Pradesh for neglecting the development of Telangana. This sentiment fueled the movement for a separate Telangana state, pressuring the central government to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh.

The twists and turns of the Telangana agitation, including how the then TRS leadership channeled public anger against Andhra rulers and people, are now well-documented. The movement, however, came with significant challenges. It disrupted administration for a prolonged period, with daily protests, unfortunate student suicides, violent clashes – particularly in universities – and widespread non-cooperation among government employees.

After the formation of Telangana, it was expected that the focus would shift toward development. Hyderabad, already a global city, presented an excellent foundation for growth. However, the ruling TRS party continued to leverage the “Andhra card” for political gains throughout its two terms. Even during the 2023 Assembly elections, this narrative persisted, though with diminished effectiveness.

The TRS government, which once praised the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later took a sharp turn, aligning its rhetoric against the Centre, mirroring the Congress party’s approach. During election campaigns, the top TRS leadership often resorted to below-the-belt comments, straining relations with the Centre. Following its rebranding as BRS, the party even offered to fund other parties willing to support its agenda to defeat the BJP-led NDA – a proposition that failed to gain traction. However, with new governments in both Telugu states, there appears to be a better and healthy political environment with positive relations between the Centre and the states. In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has acknowledged the Centre’s generous assistance, which he claims has helped the state recover from a critical financial situation and has now come out of ICU though the state is still not fully “discharged from the hospital.” The Centre has promised accelerated development under a “double-engine sarkar,” aiming at a threefold growth and a potential comeback in 2029.

In Telangana, despite being a Congress-ruled state under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, relations with the Centre have improved. While he critiques the BJP and the Prime Minister politically – as expected of a Congress leader – Revanth Reddy has maintained a cordial administrative relationship with the Centre. The NDA government, in turn, appears to have adopted a pragmatic approach, separating politics from governance and evaluating the state’s requests on merit.

Unlike in the past, when Telangana leaders, including KCR and his cabinet, faced difficulties in securing appointments at the PMO or with Union Ministers, the situation has changed. Today, Telangana’s Chief Minister and ministers find the doors open in Delhi, and their proposals are being considered earnestly. This shift is undoubtedly a positive development.

It is crucial for Revanth Reddy to continue prioritising the state’s welfare over political compulsions. His motto should be “State first, politics second” if he truly wishes to realise his vision for Telangana.