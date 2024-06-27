Rahul should now behave like a PM-in-waiting

The leader of Opposition is a very important post and it comes with great responsibility. Rahul Gandhi who has adorned this new position should re-invent himself and prove to be a role model. First thing is he should change his body language. He should speak less and make his team take on the government.

He should give the performance of being the most dignified leader so that the entire house including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of Lok Sabha can pay attention when he stands up to speak. He should not get carried away by shouts and jibes from other members of the Congress party or members of INDIA bloc.

On the other hand he should be in a position to ensure that the members of bloc of INDIA participate more and more in debates and discussions and take on the Government instead of resorting to disruption of the house.

Rahul should show his mark as a mature leader, participate in debates, suggest solutions and not just criticise the government or point out the loopholes in the bills and force them to make necessary amends to the bills introduced in Parliament. He should play the role of a Statesman not a man on the street. For the first time Rahul has agreed to be the leader of Opposition and this is the best opportunity for him to prove that he is the PM in the making. This is an opportunity which he should not waste by indulging in the kind of acts he has been doing so far just as a member.

Every speech he makes on the floor of the house should be well researched and well packed with facts which should make the ruling party also listen with rapt attention. His speeches should be as impressive as that of Indira Gandhi. Like the iron lady who used to hear the opposition with equal attention, Rahul should have the patience to hear the government version.

He should restrain himself from waving of copies of Constitution or some other material or making some quick comments. Lok Sabha got its leader of opposition after a long gap of 10 years and Rahul debuted as LoP. He should keep himself away from sloganeering or walking into the well of the house. Instead he should question the government’s policies and play a proactive role.

Leader of the Opposition is considered to be the shadow Prime Minister with a ‘shadow cabinet.’ Therefore, he has to carefully measure his words and actions and act with as much responsibility as is expected of the Prime Minister on matters of national interest. If the Leader of the Opposition feels that the government is trying to slide over an important issue and shun parliamentary criticism, he can rightfully demand a debate on the issue.

Rahul has every right to tear into the government policies on the floor of the house but when abroad he should forget party politics and defend the country and its policies more vehemently than the PM.