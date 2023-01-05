Rallies, meetings intrinsic to democracy

Can public meetings and rallies be banned in a democracy like ours? Some governments might feel so, but there is little to suggest that the ban order proclaimed by the AP government would stand the scrutiny of the law. The AP government said it has been forced to impose restrictions on the rallies now because of the tragedies that struck the Telugu Desam events in a short span of time. Kandukur public rally which the TDP held led to the tragic death of eight persons in stampede and the Guntur event of 'Chandranna Kanuka' distribution left three persons dead.

The government has issued orders banning public meetings and rallies on certain roads and suggested that alternative routes be selected other than on State, Municipal and Panchayat Raj roads. The home department issued instructions to the political parties to select alternative places for public meetings. It has been decided to give permits only in places away from roads and where there will be no problem to the public. It is only in rare cases and only when the police are given proper assurances by the organizers against negligence, permissions are issued. There have been petitions in the courts earlier seeking ban on rallies and there have been counter arguments in courts. The courts have always upheld the rights of the parties to hold protests. Protest is inherent to democracy and it is an approved form of expression of someone's anger against the government policies.

Of course, the same courts have imposed conditions when it comes to law and order breakdown and have asked the authorities to take suitable actions against violators. The AP order has already come in for criticism from the Opposition which has been blaming the failure of the police machinery in regulating the crowds at the TDP meetings that has led to the tragedies. Going by the new regulations, there is little hope of the TDP securing permission for its rallies as the order stems more out of political reasons. The Centre imposed COVID-related restrictions on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, yet it is going on as usual. Similar would be the case here. TDP has chalked out ambitious public rally programmes throughout the State to highlight the alleged failures of the ruling government.

While the government's concern could be justified, the role of the police could come in for questioning for not imposing the conditions of the permission strictly. It is impossible to anticipate such stampedes in the rallies and the Chief Minister knows it well as he has seen vast crowds during his pre-election rallies in 2019. He has gone on road shows all along the State drawing a great response. Where there is a street, there will be a rally, in a democracy. These are inalienable and inseparable. However, ensuring order is inherent to policing. The government had gone to the AP High Court earlier against the Amaravati farmers and the latter had imposed conditions on the rally organisers. But, the yatra itself has not been scrapped. Call for accountability and book the organisers for their failures if any. But, the failures must also involve a look into the failure of the police. Needless to say, precautions are a must. Be it the government, the police or the opposition, one should behave responsibly. Negligence can't lead to deaths, even in other accidents including industrial.