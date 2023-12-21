Revoke suspensions, let the debate begin

If the serious breach of security of what is hailed as the hallowed temple of democracy, the parliament itself, was so shocking, equally dismaying have been the actions of the Chairs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which have led to squelching of Opposition voices in the august House.

In a glaring breach of peace and security in the House, two persons jumped out of the public gallery into Lok Sabha on December 13 and sprayed colour gas that was later found to be harmful. The duo was overpowered, and later more arrests followed promptly. Since the day, just like the House Members, the whole nation has been left writhing in confusion as to how this could take place at the well-fortified new Parliament. It was 21 years ago on the same day that a brutal attack by five terrorists took place at Parliament in 2001, resulting in deaths of 8 security personnel and a gardener. All the attackers were killed. Caught vividly on TV, the gun shots of the day still ring in nation’s conscience.

In a mortifying situation for BJP, one of its MPs, from Mysore, Pratap Simha sponsored the attackers for the visitors’ gallery entry. Why was the security so lax as to let the intruders carry canisters inside the House? What were their motives? What made the attackers undertake this almost suicidal mission? What went into their meticulous planning? Who are their accomplices and the mastermind himself? How would the government respond to such incidents should they recur? What about the security of such institutions? These questions rage in the troubled minds of Indians. Then, who should compel the government to answer if it is recalcitrant? If opposition MPs are forceful and not yielding on such a pertinent issue, the situation warrants such a tenacity on their part.

A question of politics occurs only if they are any ulterior motives. Some reports suggest, which are merely echoed by Rahul Gandhi, that the attackers were youth belonging to the middle class, apparent fans of Bhagat Singh, and they wanted to merely raise the burning issue of joblessness in the country. Given the electoral implications, the opposition could be even considered overactive, but it was justified in its insistence.

Having infused muscularity into the security of the nation, the breach is an embarrassment for the BJP-led government. It should have right away asked its MP to take full responsibility for his sponsored candidates – as per the rule book. Instead, the questioning MPs continue to be punished. A total of 143 MPs have been suspended so far. Doesn’t it merit a suspicion that the government is seeking an opposition-mukt parliament to get key Bills passed smoothly? On December 19, it tabled six bills and got three passed sans any opposition.

Raising questions that impinge on the soul of democracy should not be treated as politicising the entire affair. But, not only were the MPs suspended, ostensibly for unruly behaviour, even their questions were said to be deleted from the list of questions to be posed to the government. Brute majority often descends into electoral autocracy which pushes back on anything testing its tolerance. Opposition is needed in the House to check arbitrariness of government actions. The suspensions of MPs should be revoked, and deliberations allowed on all the aspects of the Parliament security breach, befitting the Amrit Kaal claim of the government. The nation would benefit from an informed debate. There is no room for scant regard anymore.