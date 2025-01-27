Every year, a theme is decided for the Republic Day tableaux, which is followed by various states and government departments. This year, the theme for the tableaux at the Republic Day Parade 2025 at Kartavaya Path was decided as Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India – Heritage and Development) to showcase India’s progress in various sectors like technology, infrastructure and cultural heritage.

What exactly is the meaning of Swarnim Bharat-Virasat aur Vikas? Well, the theme conveys that India is a land of timeless heritage and remarkable diversity and is on a journey of dynamic transformation. The concept of “Swarnim Bharat” embodies the vision of harmonising the rich cultural legacy of India (Virasat) with progressive strides in development (Vikas). It celebrates India’s vibrant history, spiritual depth, artistic brilliance and innovative achievements, while envisioning a future of inclusivity, sustainability and global leadership.

India’s cultural heritage reflects thousands of years of civilisation, offering an unparalleled repository of art, philosophy, architecture, and traditions. From the intricacies of the Ajanta and Ellora caves to the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, from the wisdom of the Vedas to the vibrancy of folk dances and the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, which signifies a highly revered Hindu pilgrimage where millions gather to bathe in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, believing that taking a dip in these waters during a specific astrological alignment cleanses their sins, and brings them closer to spiritual liberation (moksha), marking it as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world; the “Kumbh” refers to a pot of divine nectar from Hindu mythology, and “Maha” signifies its grand scale.

Hence, “Swarnim Bharat” showcases every facet of India’s history, and inspires pride and belonging. Preserving and promoting this heritage is not just a matter of pride but also a step toward nurturing identity and global recognition. This includes revitalising monuments, cultural sites and traditional crafts, encouraging the younger generation to connect with their roots through education and experiences.

It also helps in showcasing cultural brilliance to the world, fostering tourism, and building cultural bridges and while depicting its military power; it sends a clear signal to its potential enemies that they had better not meddle with India. While heritage forms the foundation, development lights the way forward. India’s strides in technology, infrastructure, innovation and sustainable development signify a nation on the move.

This year’s tableaux displayed how fast the country is moving towards promoting green energy and eco-friendly development, and also how it is advancing digital infrastructure for an interconnected and efficient economy. The emphasis is also on enhancing education, healthcare, and equality to build a more inclusive society, strengthening India’s global position through industrial growth and innovation. The vision of ‘Swarnim Bharat’ lies in bridging the gap between heritage and development, ensuring they mutually reinforce each other. It seeks to restore historical sites while incorporating modern amenities for better accessibility and experience. It also comprises leveraging traditional knowledge systems in modern sciences and sustainable practices, promoting local arts and crafts through e-commerce and global markets, and using advancements in technology to preserve and digitally archive heritage.

“Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas” envisions a future where India shines as a beacon of wisdom and progress. By cherishing the essence of its past while embracing the potential of the future, India can achieve a holistic development, becoming a symbol of inspiration for the world. It is not merely a slogan but a clarion call for every citizen to contribute toward building a Golden India – a land where heritage and progress coexist in harmony.