Team India shows what whole nation wanted

In a thrilling display of cricket, Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, clinched the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a nail-biting final at Barbados. This victory not only marked a significant achievement for Indian cricket but also underscored the resilience and strategic brilliance that has come to define Sharma’s leadership qualities.

The team demonstrated a blend of youth and experience, with seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah providing stability, while young talents like Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh brought fresh energy and innovation. Rohit Sharma, with his calm demeanor and tactical acumen, orchestrated this symphony of talent to perfection.

Kohli, in his characteristic style, played the anchor role, scoring 76, allowing the middle order to play more freely. Axar Patel was the standout performer among them. India posted 176/7 in their 20 overs, a challenging target on a pitch that was offering something for both batsmen and bowlers.

India’s total against South Africa on Saturday is the highest by any team in the final of the men’s T20 World Cup. Australia’s 173 for 2 in a run chase against New Zealand in 2021 was the previous highest. The 345 runs scored in Bridgetown, Barbados is the joint-highest aggregate for a men’s T20 World Cup final.

South Africa’s bowlers, particularly Rabada and AnrichNortje, were impressive, but India’s batsmen managed to find the gaps and keep the scoreboard ticking. Chasing 177 to win in a World Cup final is no easy task, and South Africa’s innings was a rollercoaster of emotions. South Africa needed to achieve just 16.95 per cent of the target (30 runs out of 177) at the start of the 16th over with six wickets in hand. It is the second-lowest percentage of the target runs any team failed to chase in the last five overs.

Rightly, South Africa needed only a run-a-ball off the last 30 balls with six wickets in hand, to win their maiden World Cup title and banish the ‘Chokers tag’ and then India fought back.

Bumrah’s death bowling was particularly outstanding, mixing yorkers with slower balls to perfection. With 20 runs needed off the final two overs, the match hung in the balance.

The final over, bowled by Pandya, was a test of nerves. With 16 needed off the final over, Miller tried to lift the first ball, a wide full toss over the straight boundary, unfortunately he didn’t connect perfectly. Suryakumar, running full tilt along the rope, his feet only centimetres inside, caught the ball, popped it up as he briefly stepped over the boundary, then completed the running catch as he hopped back into the field, sparking wild jubilation in the stands, and ecstatic celebrations from the India players.

The classic catch by Suryakumar Yadav, the boundary catch for the ages, to get rid of Miller was the final turning point.

ViratKohli and Rohit Sharma brought their curtains down on their careers in the shortest-format of the gameon Saturday. They bowed out on a high setting the stage for the youngsters to flourish. Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been instrumental in this triumph. His calmness under pressure, strategic foresight, and ability to back his players have been pivotal.

Looking ahead, this victory will serve as a benchmark for future Indian teams. It highlights the importance of preparation, adaptability, and mental toughness in achieving success at the highest level. For the young cricketers, it’s an inspiration, a testament to what can be achieved with hard work, dedication, and a never-give-up attitude.