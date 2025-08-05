TG athletes can gain from new sports policy

If Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has his say and goes all-out to implement his ambitious sports agenda, then the State, and its capital city in particular, will boast of world-class sports infrastructure across disciplines in the next couple of years. On the face of it, this is a praiseworthy effort as the bane of the Indian political apparatus has been the insipid promotion of sports, baring a select few. Budgetary allocations for sports have never been inspirational. In fact, the neglect is such that some allocations have been reduced here and there. The ambitiously carved out 32-page sports policy unveiled by Revanth Reddy the other day makes for a wonderful reading as he promises everything under the moon to realise his dream of making the state the hub of international sports.

The comprehensive vision lays stress on strengthening governance, boosting infrastructure, and ushering in a breathtaking sports ecosystem that would result in the emergence of medal-winning athletes. There is no doubt that once he goes about the implementation process and enhances budgetary allocations, there would be smiles on the faces of countless sportspersons, coaches and the support staff. Over a period, Telangana can indeed be the envy of the nation going by the manner it brings about the best of infrastructure and sports avenues, including supporting budding talent coming from the poorer strata. Alas, carried away by the moment, Reddy revealed the politician in him when he spoke rather exaggeratedly that Hyderabad would be fit enough to host some Olympic disciplines by 2036.

This is too ambitious a remark given that preparing grounds and facilities and putting in place infrastructure of an extraordinary kind for the mega event is no child’s play. What the city has, as of now, is not sound enough to host even a fraction of the events that feature in Olympics. He should take cue from his political mentor N Chandrababu Naidu, who, in his effort to provide the best of facilities for the 2002 National Games, came up with the finest stadiums and playing surfaces. Budget was no problem. J Jayalalithaa constructed the magnificent JN stadium in nine months.

Can Revanth Reddy emulate these records? The fact is that the stadiums constructed by Naidu like GMC Balayogi athletics stadium, KVBR stadium, tennis complex and the velodrome are all outdated as the wear and tear must have worn them out. They need to be refurbished before the city is good enough to host the National Games two years down the line, towards which Reddy is to approach the Indian Olympic Association.

However, realising the herculean task that lies up ahead, the Chief Minister has played his masterstroke-a Public Private Participation (PPP). This will go a long way in helping him realise the dream of nurturing Olympic gold medallists and world champions across disciplines. Adding to this is the smart move to constitute a 14-member Board of Governors to oversee handling of the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF). Featuring some big names from the world of sports and industry, including Kapil Dev, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand and Bhaichung Bhutia, it will be headed by industrialist Sanjeev Goenka, which ensures transparent and accountable utilisation of resources that will be raised through the PPP mode.

A good beginning has been made as the state was able to sign MoUs with many keen investors and sponsors. This can help promote exchange programmes with other nations and invest in proven international coaches. Hopefully, this will mark the beginning of rewarding days for sportspersons from Telangana.