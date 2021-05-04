The Tibetan resistance continues

After the worldwide condemnation of China's refusal to reveal the whereabouts of the real Panchen Lama, the Chinese Communist Party, opens up to say that the Panchen Lama "is now a college grad with a stable job". No Tibetan could be fooled into believing this lie.

The real Panchen Lama is simply missing. Even after six plus decades of atrocious rule and totalitarian control over Tibet by the Chinese Communist Party, their attempts to win fully over Tibetans both politically and spiritually have failed. Tibetans feel that the covert stratagem of kidnapping the Dalai Lama appointed Panchen Lama has failed completely and the Chinese Communist Party could never win over the Tibetans. There is no way the Tibetans could accept a fake in place of a Panchem Lama. Mao Zedong once said to the young Dalai Lama that religion was poison.

Yet, ironically in a campaign to totally win over Tibet and interfere in the religious affairs of Tibet, Beijing's handpicked Panchen Lama continues to make public appearances, forcing and compelling dehumanised Tibetans under the barrel of the gun to welcome him and even listen to his phony teachings. The CCP has stolen everything belonging to the Tibetans by the occupation of its land and in the Panchen Lama, the party has stolen Tibet's very religion and its basis forever. A fake Panchen Lama could only continue the legacy of a lie forever.

To hammer on China's narrative that Tibetans were liberated from serfdom and feudalistic society, Gyalsten Norbu, the fake Panchen Lama appointed by the Chinese Communist Party, while on his visit to a township under the jurisdiction of the Yadong county last year for a socioeconomic research, said he was happy and relieved to see Tibetan families earning much incomes with subsidies.

He is also reported to have said "life is better and your children can attend school now" directly contradicting the reality that in Tibet, Tibetans are forced into learning Chinese and Tibetan language, that defines a thousand of years old civilisation and culture is scraped off and completely denied.

It is well known fact that Tibetan language right activist, Tashi Wangchuk, who wanted to fight for the right to learn Tibetan language playing by the rule of the framework of the Chinese Constitution was arbitrarily imprisoned and sentenced to prison on the charges of inciting separatism. Tibet has always been an independent country, with distinct language, culture, heritage and script, united by a single faith in the Dalai Lamas and Tibetan Buddhism. Tibet was and continues to remain a laboratory to test all kinds of atrocities mankind can endure. The ruthless and systematic oppression of Tibet has been relentless since 1959 and is now replicated in places like East Turkestan and Inner Mongolia.

China can destroy the Tibetan people, but it will never be able to break the indomitable Tibetan spirit. Despite sixty plus years of dehumanisation and systematic destruction of their civilisation, despite forced indoctrination, despite the death of many older generations of Tibetans who lived through the occupation, Tibetan children seem to be rising from the ashes. This is a testament that no matter what China does Tibetan spirit remains deeply rooted.