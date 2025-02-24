TIME FOR UNITY, NOT POLITICAL POINT-SCORING

At a time when all government agencies and political parties should stand united, displaying urgency and empathy in expediting rescue operations, the main opposition party, the BRS, has regrettably chosen a different path. Rather than rally behind the cause and reinforce public confidence, it has exhibited a troubling lack of concern, opting instead to politicise the tragedy.

Given that the BRS is a 25-year-old party with a decade-long governance record, one would have expected a more responsible approach. It should have exercised restraint, at least until the conclusion of rescue efforts or the upcoming Assembly session.

However, the party’s reaction was disappointing. Instead of extending support to the government’s rescue initiatives, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, soon after the incident came to light, launched an immediate attack on the government. On Sunday, former minister T Srinivas Yadav made comments, which instead of contributing constructively only added to the discord.

What the opposition has failed to acknowledge is the sheer complexity of the rescue mission.

The challenges faced by the teams navigating knee-deep water, clearing accumulated debris, and establishing communication with those trapped are immense. Nearly 300 personnel from the Army, Navy, NDRF, and SDRF are engaged in relentless efforts, yet these aspects have found little mention in the opposition’s rhetoric.

Instead, the BRS seems more preoccupied with assigning blame – raising questions about contractual agreements with the Robbins company, pointing fingers at the government’s precautionary measures, and debating responsibility. However, the party remains silent on why the project, initiated four decades ago, did not witness significant progress during its own ten-year tenure. Shouldn’t accountability extend to their own governance period?

Political blame games have their place, perhaps in the Assembly session, or after a clear picture emerges regarding the fate of the eight individuals feared trapped.

But indulging in political mudslinging while rescue operations are still underway reflects poor leadership and misplaced priorities.

Opposition parties must remember that their duty extends beyond mere criticism; they are representatives of the people and bear a responsibility to act judiciously, particularly in times of crisis.

This moment demands solidarity, not divisiveness. Political opportunism at such a juncture does a disservice not just to the government, but to the very people who placed their trust in their leaders.