Toxicity of blame game & narcissism

There should be a limit for accusing each other. The unhealthy political games being played by Centre and State governments are resulting in harming all pillars of democracy. The Chief Ministers heading regional parties make irrational comparisons on growth of States and the Centre in terms of GDP. It is ridiculous to compare the GDP of a state with that of whole country.

Every non-BJP CM claims he is the best performer and Centre the worst performer. True, the prices of essential commodities have gone up, prices of LPG, petrol and other petroleum products have gone up. For this, the Centre needs to be questioned. But what did the State governments ruled by regional parties do? They refused to forego even one rupee per litre of petrol from the State taxes, but they won't hesitate to blame the Centre. This is a fantastic analogy. Aside from blaming it on Centre, they do little to ameliorate public suffering and yet claim they are pious to the core. All of them want the BJP government to be defeated. Well nothing wrong. Who knows the country may do well if a more progressive government is there? But is there any party or group of parties which can provide better alternative for the present? And what kind of alternatives are they offering?

TMC chief Mamata says it should be West Bengal Model, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao says it should be double engine Sarkar on Telangana model. They claim their states' growth rate is much higher than the all-India figures, but the Modi government is ignoring these states and causing hurdles in governance. No one speaks of the debt-ratio of states.

Everyone talks of democracy. But no one really implements it. When it is required, everyone praises media but in reality they are gagged. All institutions are wrestling over power at the cost of one another. For most of the state governments, there are two main whipping boys, one is media and the other is judiciary.

Social and digital media have become political pastures to air personal opinions against opponents, judges, and threaten media if it questions the ruling parties.

Their interpretations are conflicting always on every issue. They shout from rooftops that they will force Centre to answer in Parliament. But apart from creating ruckus they never succeeded in ensuring fruitful debates and discussions.

This week the value of rupee has touched a new low as against US dollar. True. This keeps happening every five to seven years due to an array of global factors. This comes as a weapon for politicos to fill social media with memes, but no one comes up with solutions to mitigate the pain of economy. The question is do they have a solution or is it just political noise as all of them are in election mode? In most of the cases it is only political noise. If anyone questions those who are offering alternative government, the answer would be ask the 'inefficient' government at Centre. Well, if you think they are inefficient, why not give excellent suggestions and claim that they are the real saviours and people will certainly bring them to power?

It has become a habit for all without exception, whether it is the BJP or regional parties to throw stones and boulders at each other and they think people are silent spectators and believe every word they utter. They should know it is abuses and choicest epithets and not nuggets of wisdom that are being proffered by them. They should understand people are watching. Gimmicks cannot get votes in every election and this applies to all parties.