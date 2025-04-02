Wakt For Waqf Reforms

The stage is set for a heated debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the NDA government prepares to introduce the Waqf Amendment Bill. A major showdown is expected, with the government and its allies championing the bill as a necessary reform under the slogan “Waqt for Waqf Reforms,” while the Congress-led INDIA bloc is expected to oppose it, citing concerns over vote bank politics.

The bill has already ignited a political controversy, with the opposition calling it unconstitutional and detrimental to the interests of the Muslim community. The Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and other opposition parties argue that the bill could cost parties like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], led by Nitish Kumar, crucial Muslim votes. They claim that the Muslim community will not forgive these parties if they support the bill. Additionally, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has hinted at deciding its stance based on TDP’s position, as if they are political allies.

However, the TDP has clarified its stance, stating that it proposed three amendments to the bill, which were accepted by the NDA government. Consequently, the party has decided to back the legislation. Despite this, Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to view the bill as unconstitutional and a violation of Article 26 of the Constitution but has hesitated to explicitly oppose it. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticised the bill, arguing that it curtails the religious freedom of Muslims, dubbing it the “Waqf Barbaad Bill.” He questioned why a non-Muslim should be included in the administration of Waqf boards when non-Hindus are not allowed to be part of the Hindu Endowment Board.

Meanwhile, political parties such as AIMIM, Congress, and SP remain silent on issues related to encroachments on temple lands in states like Uttar Pradesh and Telangana or any other part of the country. While concerns about the Waqf Board’s management and land ownership are being debated, similar scrutiny is often absent when it comes to temple lands. Critics argue that if proof is required to claim temple land encroachments, the same standard should apply to Waqf claims, especially those made without documentary evidence—such as the assertion that the land on which the Parliament building or the Taj Mahal stands belongs to Waqf.

Opposition parties, including AIMIM and Congress, claim that there could be over one lakh acres of Waqf land in prime locations across the country that lack proper documentation. They argue that if the bill is passed, the NDA government could seize these lands. However, supporters of the bill point out that several Muslim and Christian organizations have expressed their approval, suggesting that the opposition does not hold a monopoly on representing minority interests.

The government asserts that the bill aims to enhance the administration and management of Waqf properties by addressing shortcomings in the existing law. Key proposed changes include updating the definition of Waqf, improving the registration process, and incorporating technology to manage Waqf records more efficiently.

As the bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha, hopes are pinned on a constructive and substantive debate. However, given the charged political atmosphere, concerns remain that the discussion could devolve into partisan conflict rather than a meaningful deliberation on the reforms needed in the administration of Waqf properties.