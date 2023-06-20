Western morality sinks on high seas

The European Union, the most civilized of all races and one of the most advanced and which treasures ‘freedom, democracy, right to life and right to liberty etc’, has been brutally unmasked by the western media itself in a rare move. While anywhere between 450 to 750 people, mostly Pakistanis, perished in a ‘boat tragedy’ off the coast of Greece, the EU is trying to cover up its ‘deliberate delay in rescue operations’ on high seas when such illegal migrants boats, ships and ferries sink. This would not have come to light but for the fact that some survivors lived to tell their sordid saga to the media.

An account clearly indicates that before the ship sank certain nationalities, particularly Pakistani, were “condemned to the most dangerous part of the trawler” where they had a minimal chance of survival. Reports also suggest that “women and children were effectively ‘locked up’ in the hold compartment, ostensibly to be ‘protected’ from lusty men on the overcrowded vessel,” a Guardian report said. It was also clarified that Pakistani nationals had been maltreated when they sought drinking water from the crew or tried to escape death from dehydration. At least six deaths had taken place after it ran out of fresh water.

Of course, the Greek authorities rejected the contention alongside the charge that the rope tied to the vessel by the coast guard authorities led to its capsizing. A Moroccan-Italian activist said that he could testify that those people were begging to be saved by any authority. The vessel was drifting on the sea for days after its engine failed, it is learnt. The Institute for Migration Research and Intercultural Studies at Osnabruck University in Germany was quoted as saying “many EU countries are weaponizing time” by delaying rescue as long as possible. This is adopted as a strategy by these countries to deny entry to the migrants and they don’t want to be seen as uncivilized at all by anyone.

In what is being described as a phase of strategic neglect and abandonment, these countries managed to build in delays into European engagement at sea, it is said. “They are actively sort of hiding, in fact, from migrant boats so that they are not drawn into rescue operations. That means, these countries have directed their rescue operations systems to not only go slow in bringing such people to the safety of shores, but also dodge their calls and remain unseen to them skirting around the waters. They are pressing their resources into service only when the tragedy is long over and very few survivors are left to be rescued. Poorer Asian countries should realize that no one comes to their rescue.

Be it Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India or Nepal or even Sri Lanka, no developed country has genuine interest in them. Geo-political strategies are important to them and their economies, but not rescue missions. India has done a splendid job in recent times in various trouble spots by rescuing people of every colour without considering any other factors. Anyway, no other country has this concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ except us. Our neighbours too should realise the same and the value of the inherent and innate values that India cherishes.