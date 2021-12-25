Why Make A Fuss About Safety Drive?

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has ordered a thorough check of all cinema theatres to review compliance of norms. The Opposition may cry wolf, but these checks are long overdue. We all know that most of the buildings do not follow safety norms, be it theatres, malls, shopping complexes, residential buildings and hospitals. Seventeen years after a fire in South Delhi's Uphaar Cinema took 59 lives, the Supreme Court has laid down a series of guidelines to be followed by theatre owners across the country, its staff, fire services and civic authorities to prevent such tragedies in future. The court noted that the need for such guidelines was more important today as it is the age of multiplexes with three or four halls together and that too inside malls.

In the judgment on March 5, 2014 convicting Uphaar owners Sushil and Gopal Ansal, a Bench headed by Justice T S Thakur said: "Adherence to safety standards in cinema theatres and multiplexes in India is the key to the prevention of tragedies like the one in the Uphaar case. The misfortune, however, is that those concerned with the enforcement of such standards often turn a blind eye to the violations, in the process endangering the lives of those who frequent such places. The authorities concerned cannot be permitted to let their guard down." The court noted that the licensing authority had turned a blind eye to illegal addition in seats which had blocked escape routes. From parking areas to the location of transformers to the construction of balconies to the bolting system of doors... everything was questioned by the Bench.

The Apex Court suggested that every cinema owner must draw up an emergency evacuation plan and get it approved by the licensing authority. Screening a short documentary during every show showing the exits, emergency escape routes and instructions for dos and don'ts in the case of fire or other hazards, is also mandatory and inspections should take place once in six months and fire safety ratings be given. While this being the case and if the AP government wakes up to its responsibilities, albeit due to extraneous reasons, why should we crib? Visakhapatnam is regularly witnessing industrial accidents. Remember the Ramesh Hospital accident in Vijayawada which killed at least 10 patients and injured many more last year? What do you make out of these? We only saw a political spill out in all these. Do we need another 'Uphaar' here? There could be differences between the government and the Telugu film world in the State. But, it does not mean that it is all hunky-dory with the theatres.

Let us hope that the drive to ensure compliance of rules is not just limited to the theatres. All areas which entertain the public in large numbers must be checked and made rule-compliant. Let public safety be the first priority. It does not matter what the industry is. From transport to industry to theatres to worship places, let there be checks. The demand should come from the public in their own interest. Why do we see thousands die in road accidents every year in the country? Is it not due to lack of safety norms? Safety is the minimum that the governments should ensure and that would be the best welfare measure of any!