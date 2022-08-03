Will 5G launch be a game-changer?

India is all set to roll out a 5G network in coming months. If all goes well, consumers in metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune are likely to benefit from this rollout. Early reports suggest that 5G network rollout is likely to be in October this year. India will join a select few countries to start the 5G network. This definitely augurs well for the technology industry in the country. Be it large and mid-sized IT services companies or technology startups, 5G is expected to bring in revolutionary changes in many aspects of their functioning. According to estimates, internet speed in 5G will be faster by around 10 times than the current 4G network.

With near zero latency and high speed, 5G will provide a big boost to technology-led services in the country. For instance, from telemedicine services for healthcare to tele-education services; all will benefit from the higher speed. Moreover, 5G will throw a lot of relevant data in critical areas. These can be inferred for pattern building. In turn, many technology-led solutions to critical problems are likely to emerge in the coming years.

Rolling out of 5G will benefit the entire tech-led ecosystem. Gear makers for 5G will see explosive demand from telecom companies in coming months. Many foreign and home-grown companies like ITI Ltd will be the major beneficiaries of this demand. Similarly, IT services and engineering services companies will see more demand for 5G-led IT solutions. Already, many of these companies are seeking private 5G networks for building solutions. If that happens, India can provide new 5G-led solutions to the world in multiple areas.

Most IT companies are already collaborating with telecom players to come up with new solutions. Such initiatives will gain further currency in the coming days. The most important aspect of 5G rollout is the likely boost it will provide to startup ecosystems. Fintechs, regtechs, edtechs, healthtechs, proptechs, e-commerce companies, robotics and data analytics startups will benefit from the new network, because, all these startups use technology as the most important aspect of their operations. For instance, increased speed can now process a loan application in minutes and disburse a loan quickly. Similarly, a student in the remotest corner of the country can learn lessons through tele-education without buffering or bad network speed. Therefore, 5G rollout can be a game-changer for many of these startups in coming years.

The 'Digital India' mission will realise its true potential with the 5G network. According to the Economic Survey of India, India's internet user base crossed the 830 million mark in 2021, growing by over 530 million in the six years since 2015. India's average internet data usage has increased from 1.24 GB per month in 2018 to 14.1 GB in June 2021, the survey said. This will get further fillip in coming years. India is already providing the highest amount of data to users at the cheapest price. This will gain further boost with 5G rollout. 5G network can be a game-changer for India, propelling it to the bigger league in coming years.