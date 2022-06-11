Akkineni Nagarjuna's First Look From Ranbir Kapoor's Bramhastra Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is part of Karan Johar's Bramhastra movie. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Dhruv Sehgal, Saurav Gujar, Divyendu Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. From a few days, the makers started their digital promotions and also dropped the teaser of the movie showcasing the main characters of the movie. Off late, they are also dropping the character motion posters and introduced Amitabh Bachchan yesterday. Off late, they also unveiled the Akkineni Nagarjuna's motion poster and showcased him in a terrific avatar and introduced him as artist Anish!

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the motion poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Karan Johar

Along with sharing the motion poster, he also wrote, "सहस्र नंदी हैं भुजबल जाके

अंधकार भी थर थर कांपे

हाथों में जिसके है हज़ारों नंदियों का बल

Meet Artist Anish and his NANDI ASTRA

With the strength of a 1000 Nandi's… In the Trailer of Brahmāstra on JUNE 15 ॐ शिववाहनाय विद्महे तुण्डाय धीमहि, तन्नो नन्दी: प्रचोदयात".

Nagarjuna Akkineni is introduced as artist Anish and he holds the power of 1000 Nandi's having 'Nandi Astra'…

Nagarjuna also shared the motion poster on his Twitter page and wrote, "Brahmāstra is a world of Wonder & power. I am proud to be a part of that wonder and hold its power in my hand with the might of the NANDI ASTRA! Thank u Ayan for making me a part of your world,passion & your endlesss energy! Trailer on June 15th. Brahmāstra on September 9th."

Alia Bhatt also shared Nagarjuna's character poster and wrote, "सहस्र नंदी हैं भुजबल जाके

अंधकार भी थर थर कांपे

हाथों में जिसके है हज़ारों नंदियों का बल

With the strength of a 1000 Nandi's, meet Anish the Artist

BRAHMĀSTRA TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH".

This is Amitabh Bachchan's first look motion poster… He is introduced as 'Guru' and holds the weapon of 'The Sword Of Light'. Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "गुरू है गंगा ज्ञान की, काटे भाव का पाश

गुरू उठा ले अस्त्र जब, करे पाप का नाश

Ek aisi Roshni jismein hai har andhere ko Haraane ki Shakti

Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRAHBHĀSTRA: The Sword Of Light!

BRAHMĀSTRA Trailer out on June 15th

#Brahmastra @brahmastrafilm".

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva…

Bramhastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!