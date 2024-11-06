Coolie: Rajinikanth Shines in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Thriller

One of the most exciting Tamil films Coolie is creating a lot of buzz. The movie features Superstar Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

This is the first time that Lokesh is working with Rajinikanth.

The film also features other actors such as Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

However, the action thriller is not part of Lokesh’s usual universe of films. The movie is set to release in the summer of 2025, and fans can’t wait!

Lokesh is known for making huge hits like Vikram (2022), Master (2021), and Leo (2023).

He recently shared that making films with a big ensemble cast like this one is actually easier than people think. He explained that all the actors respect each other, which helps make the production go smoothly.

One of the things Lokesh praised was Rajinikanth’s punctuality, saying that Rajinikanth is always the first one to arrive on set, sometimes even an hour and a half before the call time.

If the call time is 9 a.m., Rajinikanth will be there by 7:15 or 7:30, making sure everything is ready to go. Lokesh added, “He’s so committed to his work.”

The film was originally called Thalaivar 171, and it’s being produced by Sun Pictures under Kalanithi Maran. The official title, Coolie, was revealed in April, and it got fans even more excited, especially after the teaser was released. In it, Rajinikanth sings Siva Sambo, a song from his 1979 film Ninaithale Inikkum.

Lokesh also mentioned that Kamal Haasan and Vijay, two other big stars, are just as punctual and professional.

He said they always arrive on time and are ready to do whatever it takes to make the film great.

According to Lokesh, this kind of discipline in multi-starrer films is what makes them run so smoothly. Everyone knows their lines and is prepared to improvise when needed, which makes the whole process much easier.