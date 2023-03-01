Jeevitha Rajasekhar Is Making Her Comeback To The Silver Screens With Laal Salaam Movie

It's great news for all the fans of Jeevitha Rajasekhar… Although she is active on small screens being as a judge for a few shows, she is away from the silver screens for almost 30 years. But now, she is making a strong comeback and is all set to act in Thalaiva Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya directorial Laal Salaam movie. According to the sources, she is essaying a prominent role in this movie. Well, even Rajinikanth is also essaying a cameo role in this most-awaited movie and he will join the shoot once he wraps up the Jailer movie. The shooting of this movie will begin 7th of this month in Chennai.

Laal Salaam movie already has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. They will complete their CCL matches before the film's shooting gets started. According to the sources, Jeevitha will essay the role of Rajinikanth's sister. Even Aishwarya is returning to the big screens after 7 long years as a director.

Laal Salaam movie is being directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya and is being produced by Lyca productions banner. AR Rahman will score the music for this action entertainer being a fiery cricket drama.