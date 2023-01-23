Kamal Haasan and Jiiva to make special appearances in Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'

Mohanlal has teamed up with director Lijo Jose Pellissery for the high-budget drama film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. The team has recently begun shooting for the film in Rajasthan. According to reports, Kamal Haasan and Jiiva will be making special appearances in the film. This will be the second film in which Mohanlal will be sharing the screen with both Tamil actors, as they previously acted together in the 2009 Tamil film 'Unnaipol Oruvan'.

Jiiva has also made a special appearance in the song 'Pattu Onnu' in the film 'Jilla', which starred Vijay and Mohanlal and was produced by Jiiva's father RB Choudary. Kamal Haasan and Jiiva are expected to join the sets of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' in February. The film will also feature Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Katha Nandi, and Danish Sait in significant roles. The official cast and crew list will be announced soon. Kamal Haasan is currently filming for 'Indian 2' with director Shankar, and has an untitled film with director Mani Ratnam in the pipeline.