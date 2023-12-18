Live
Niharika Konidela comes on board for ‘What The Fish’
Niharika Konidela is finally making her commercial comeback with “WTF- What The Fish” where she is playing a very central role. A debutant Varun Korukonda has penned the story, and screenplay, besides helming the project that has the tagline of- “When The Crazy Becomes Crazier.”
'What The Fish' will be mounted on a large scale with high production values and top-notch technical standards. Vishal Bezawada and Surya Bezawada of 6ix Cinemas are producing the movie which is planned to be released Pan -India and globally.
In the first look poster, Niharika is seen walking stylishly with a Dollar image behind her. The actress is presented in an elegant avatar here, as she wore a glitzy attire.Her character Astalaskhmi aka ASH is very uniquely designed and never seen before in Telugu cinema. It’s a very performance-oriented and action-driven character. Director V says he is blessed to have a very motivated Niharika on board and is very excited to see how the shades of the character will entertain the audience.
Shakthikanth Karthick will score the music for the movie, while Surya Bezawada is the executive producer. This movie will be shot in various languages and is being geared to be available all over the world.