Salman Khan Receives Death Threat, ₹2 Crore Extortion Demand to Police

Mumbai – Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who has been facing ongoing threats from various criminal elements, received a fresh death threat this week. An extortion demand of ₹2 crore has been issued to the actor, according to the Mumbai Police. This latest threat has once again raised concerns about his security and brought the focus back on the safety of celebrities targeted by criminal networks.

Threat Details and Police Action

Sources reveal that the threat was made in the form of a letter sent to the actor’s team. The Mumbai Police are investigating the case closely, with special units deployed to examine any potential links to previous threats. Salman Khan's security has also been tightened following the latest development, with police ensuring every measure to secure him from harm.

The police have not disclosed specific details regarding the sender’s identity, but investigations are ongoing. Given the history of past threats, authorities are exploring all angles, including the involvement of gangs that have previously issued similar threats to celebrities.

Impact on Bollywood and Salman’s Response

This incident has left Bollywood and fans of Salman Khan deeply concerned. His representatives have yet to release an official statement, though sources close to him suggest that he is unfazed by such threats and continues with his work commitments. However, insiders claim that his team is in constant coordination with law enforcement to avoid any security lapses.

This is not the first time Salman Khan has received such threats. Previously, he faced warnings from various gang members, which forced him to take extra security precautions. Such incidents highlight the pressing need for stronger celebrity protection measures.

Public Reaction and Police Appeal for Cooperation

Fans have expressed strong support for Salman Khan on social media, urging law enforcement to identify and apprehend those behind the extortion demand. The Mumbai Police have appealed to the public for cooperation in the investigation and have assured they are taking every possible action to keep Khan safe.

The case underscores the increasing threats faced by prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Authorities are treating this threat with the utmost seriousness, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.