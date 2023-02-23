Samantha Launches The Teaser Of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's 'Kondraal Paavam' Movie

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar already bagged the biggest hits with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy this year. Being in the best phase of her career, she is lined up with half a dozen movies. Off late, the teaser of her next 'Kondraal Paavam' is launched by Samantha. With this movie, she is making her powerful comeback to Kollywood! Being a thriller murder mystery, it has Eswari Rao in the prominent role essaying Varu's mother character.

Even Varalaxmi shared the teaser of this most-awaited movie and thanked Samantha, Sundeep Kishan and all those who praised the teaser of this movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Sam also wrote, "Fresh & intriguing!! Looks like @varusarath5 is gonna KILL IT! Here's the teaser of #KondraalPaavam: https://youtu.be/ctcOkdkACzI Catch it on the big screen on Mar 10! @ActorSanthosh @EinfachStudios @dayalpadmanaban".

Sundeep Kishan, Bindhu Madhavi and a few other actors watched the teaser and sent their best wishes to Varalaxmi praising her for her intense portrayal in this movie!

Going with the teaser, it showcases how Varalaxmi and her mother Eswari Rao kill a stranger and try to hide his body. So, we need to wait and watch to know the complete mystery as the reason behind the murder is kept under wraps. The teaser is all intense and showcased the reel mother and daughter duo in all tension as they are hiding a big truth!

This movie has an ensemble cast of Manobala, TSR Srinivasan, Tiger Thagadurai, Santosh Prathap, Subramaniam Siva, Yazar, Charle, Sendrayan, Kavitha, Meesai, Imran, Jaya Kumar and Kalyani Madhavi…

Kondraal Paavam is directed by Dayal Padmanabhan and is produced by Pratap Krishna, Manoj Kumar and Dayal Padmanabhan under the Einfach Studios and D Pictures banner.

Speaking about Vara's work front, she will next be seen in Pamban, Piranthal Parasakthi, Colors, Lagaam and Sabari movies!