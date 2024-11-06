Simi Garewal Faces Backlash for Defending Abhishek Bachchan Amid Divorce Rumours with Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actress and talk show host Simi Garewal faced criticism on social media after defending Abhishek Bachchan amid ongoing divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai.

The couple has been dealing with these rumours for months, which grew stronger after Abhishek and the Bachchan family did not wish Aishwarya on her birthday.

Aishwarya has also not been seen with the Bachchan family in public recently.

To address the growing rumours, Simi took to Instagram on Tuesday night to support Abhishek. She shared a clip from her talk show *Rendezvous with Simi Garewal*, featuring Abhishek, and described him as "one of the nicest men in Bollywood."

She added, "I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency." Director Farah Khan also agreed with Simi, commenting, “I fully agree! He is just the nicest guy.”

However, the post didn’t sit well with many social media users, particularly fans of Aishwarya. Some criticised Simi for sharing the post during such a sensitive time.

Several have been taking to X to troll her.

In response to the backlash, Simi quickly deleted the post, but a screenshot of it has since been shared on Reddit.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have not publicly addressed the rumours about their marriage.

The couple, married for 17 years and parents to daughter Aaradhya, have faced speculation since earlier this year.

The rumours grew when Aishwarya attended the Ambani wedding alone with Aaradhya, while Abhishek appeared separately.

The situation was further fueled when Abhishek liked a post about divorce. Recently, the couple has been seen apart.