Upcoming Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Devara, Meiyazhagan, Kali

If you're a fan of Telugu cinema, there's plenty to look forward to on the OTT front.

Several exciting Telugu movies and web series are dropping this week on popular platforms like Netflix, ETV Win, and others.

Here’s a quick guide to the latest releases, their streaming platforms, and release dates:

Meiyazhagan

Platform: Netflix

Streaming Date: October 25

Produced by Jyothika and Suriya under their 2D Entertainment banner, Meiyazhagan stars Karthi in the lead role, with a strong supporting cast that includes Arvind Swamy, Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, and more. Directed by C Prem Kumar, this Tamil-Telugu bilingual is a gripping drama that will be available for streaming on Netflix from October 25.

Devara

Platform: Netflix

Streaming Date: November 8

Starring RRR sensation Junior NTR, Janhvi Kapoor (daughter of the late Shri Devi), and Saif Ali Khan, Devara is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The action-packed drama will be available in multiple languages on Netflix starting November 8, but it will not be available in Hindi.

Lucky Bhaskar

Platform: To Be Announced (Expected on major Telugu OTT platforms)

Streaming Date: TBA

Lucky Bhaskar*, directed by Venky Atluri, stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role as Bhaskar. The film also includes Ramki, Saikumar, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in key roles. With a thrilling storylin and a suspenseful twist, it promises to captivate audiences. While the official release platform and date are still pending, the film is expected to be available soon on major Telugu OTT platforms.

Kali

Platform: ETV Win

Streaming Date: October 17 (Midnight)

For those who love psychological thrillers, Kali is all set to hit the OTT space in just a few hours. The movie will be available for streaming on ETV Win starting October 17 at midnight. This Telugu psychological thriller is a gripping watch that’s coming to digital platforms soon after its theatrical release.

Whether you’re into intense dramas, family sagas, or suspense-filled thrillers, these upcoming Telugu OTT releases are sure to keep you entertained.

Keep an eye on these dates, and get ready for some exciting viewing this week!