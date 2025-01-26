75 Years of Indian Constitution

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the implementation of the Constitution of India. Other events that take place on Republic Day include parades, political speeches, cultural events, and ceremonies. Over the past seven decades, it has guided the nation through political, social, and economic transformations, ensuring justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—the core principles of India’s governance.

Republic Day recognizes the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India acquired freedom from the English Raj in 1947, it was only after January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India happened, and the nation turned into a sovereign state, proclaiming itself as a republic.

The spirit of independent India is celebrated on Republic Day because on this day in 1930, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj from colonial rule. Republic Day likewise signifies Indian citizens’ ability to pick their government democratically, so the nation marks it as a national holiday to celebrate the foundation of the Indian Constitution.

“Despite 73 years since the adoption of the Constitution, most people are unaware of the provisions. They are not aware of their rights and duties. It is like illiteracy that needs to be addressed on a priority basis,”

The Constitution of India envisages a holistic approach towards civic life in a democratic polity. Certain rights have been guaranteed within the Constitution as Fundamental Rights. Additionally, the Constitution incorporates certain duties called Fundamental Duties. For the true success of a democracy, it is imperative that citizens assume responsibilities and discharge their duties in a sincere manner. The concept of Fundamental Duties is an attempt to reiterate the fact that the citizens have some duties towards the State, the society and towards each other.

While a significant portion of the Indian population is aware of the Constitution and its importance, there are still gaps in un+certain demographics, highlighting the need for continuous education about its principles and application in daily life, especially as India celebrates its 75th year of the Constitution; most people in India would generally understand the basic concept of the Constitution as a foundational document defining their rights and the structure of government; however, the level of detailed knowledge about its intricacies may vary depending on education and access to information. In its 75 year journey, this marvellous document has been amended almost 125 times. The ability to amend its provisions has proved to be its strength. This has avoided rigidity and enabled it to adapt to the changing needs of a diverse society. The people of India could not have received a better gift at the beginning of their journey as an independent nation.