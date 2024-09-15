A brew-tiful celebration

Hyderabad is indeed doing the first Indian Coffee Festival, an event that promises to be a landmark in the world of coffee. The No Strings Hyderabad is hosting the unique three-day festival on September 13-15, 2024, in the Jubilee Hills Convention Center. The event has been marked by the presence of Ms. Sunalini Menon, Asia’s noted coffee expert, as the Chief Guest.

The Indian Coffee Festival will drench the patrons in a heavenly celebration of coffee culture. Glimpses of coffee tastings, latte art demonstrations by experts, expert talks, and barista displays abound throughout the festival. Patrons would be able to witness wide ranges of coffee brands and their signature blends. Some examples of participating notable brands are Katha Coffee, Karafa Coffee, True Black Coffee, Big Star Café, Carrabi Coffee, Araku Coffee, MSP Hill Roasters, First Crack Roasters, and Odissi Coffee. These brands will feature premium coffees that will offer an exciting exploration of flavors and styles to the coffee connoisseur.

Srihari Chava, the Founding member of No Strings, looked pretty upbeat. “We are thrilled to bring India’s first coffee festival to Hyderabad, a city known for its vibrant food and beverage culture. Coffee is not just a beverage; it’s an experience. Our goal with this festival is to provide coffee lovers with a comprehensive experience that celebrates the essence of coffee, its culture, and its craftsmanship.” Added Co-Founder Anirudh Budithi, “The Indian coffee scene is rapidly evolving, and this festival becomes the right platform to throw light on both emerging and established brands. We are excited to create a platform where their passion for coffee can shine through.”

This is a true celebration of coffee, but one committed to sustainability: from vegetarian and vegan foods to the accommodation of every sort of dietary preference, eco-friendly practices are evident throughout the festival. This means it’s going to be that all-green experience-far from being an isolated example of the level of commitment to conscious consumption encouraged by this festival.

Live performances by local Hyderabad artists will add yet another dimension to the colorful landscape of the festival. The experience will be an heirloom of local culture and artistry, splashed across the whole ambiance as a whole.

An Indian Coffee Festival by association with Something’s Brewing, Budan India, powered by Sriram Finance and Sid’s Farm: scheduled tastings, expert sessions, and special sustainability focus for this milestone festival; an open invitation for coffee fanatics and casual drinkers alike to join the revelry in Hyderabad.