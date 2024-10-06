A fusion of exquisite home decor and tailored interior design

National Award-Winning Indian textiles and fashion designer Gaurang Shah, celebrated for his revival of traditional Indian textiles and jamdani artistry, has announced the launch of “Gaurang Home” with his debut collection titled “NEEL.” This collection features custom-designed furniture, furnishings, and crockery that seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with modern functionality. Rather than retailing these pieces, Gaurang is offering them as part of a bespoke service, showcasing his commitment to quality and timeless design.

Through “Gaurang Home,” he is making a foray into complete interior design services, providing a concept-to-finish approach. These services aim to create living spaces that reflect his renowned design philosophy—rooted in authenticity, elegance, and meticulous craftsmanship. This new venture highlights his vision of extending his expertise from textiles to crafting entire homes that embody both tradition and contemporary style.

“Gaurang Home” will be launched in Hyderabad at the Design Democracy Exhibition at HITEX, on 4-6th October - 10:30 am to 6:00 PM.

The Heart of Gaurang Home: Craftsmanship Meets Heritage

Each piece in Gaurang’s home collection is a tribute to the unmatched skill of the artisans with whom he has long collaborated. The furniture in the collection reflects a narrative of craftsmanship—every detail, from the carvings to the finish, showcases the personal touch of the artisans who poured their history, culture, and soul into every piece.

The “NEEL” furnishings—bedspreads, comforters, pillow covers, and table linens—exhibit Gaurang’s signature blend of design authenticity, featuring the delicate artistry of Jamdani weaves and hand-embroidered Chikan, Kasauti, and Sujini in natural indigo, all woven on hand-spun Khadi.

The “NEEL” collection’s crockery offerings are equally unique. The Kansa collection—a centuries-old alloy of copper and tin—is revered for both its beauty and medicinal properties. Complementing this is the ceramic range, featuring handcrafted dinnerware, each piece molded from clays sourced globally, carrying stories of ancient pottery traditions.

Gaurang’s Vision: A Tribute to India’s Handcraft Heritage

With “Gaurang Home,” Gaurang is taking on the role of an interior conceptualiser, offering concept-to-finish interior design services that transform living spaces into expressions of heritage and authenticity. “I have always been drawn to the power of handcrafted creations—their ability to connect the past and the present,” Gaurang says. “Every piece in the ‘Neel’ collection tells a story, not just of the craft but of the artisan who made it. Giving a preview to his design thinking through NEEL, Gaurang adds “This is what makes a home truly special, imbuing it with heritage and a personal touch.”

Through this venture, Gaurang aims to bring his celebrated design philosophy to life, offering homes that are both elegant and deeply rooted in tradition.

Gaurang’s dedication to preserving and promoting India’s handloom traditions is evident in every item. His commitment to eco-friendly materials, natural dyes, and traditional techniques ensures that the collection resonates with environmentally conscious consumers who appreciate artisanal luxury.

What sets Gaurang’s collection apart is the attention to the artistry that lies in imperfection. Each handwoven or handcrafted piece may exhibit slight variations—a stitch out of place, a brushstroke unaligned—but these nuances reflect the mood and the journey of the artisan at the time of creation, making each item one-of-a-kind.

A New Chapter for Indian Interiors

With Gaurang Home, the designer has created more than a collection—he has crafted a dialogue between heritage and home.

Home decor enthusiasts are encouraged to explore Gaurang Home, a realm where every object holds a deeper significance. By integrating ancient techniques with modern design, Gaurang Shah aims to handcraft homes that are as functional as they are beautiful, designed for those who seek authenticity and timeless elegance in every corner of their space.