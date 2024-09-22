A Spine-Chilling Journey in ‘Where The Dead Come Alive’

Horace Walpole is acclaimed as the harbinger of horror fiction. Known for his magnum opus ‘The Castle of Otranto’, Walpole set new benchmarks and paved the way for gothic novels to flourish in the literary world. Since its origin, the novel of terror has successfully and scintillatingly held readers in its sway. Henry James is another famed American novelist who contributed immensely to carrying the legacy of horror fiction forward.

Reading Indian author Sugandha Pallan’s latest book, ‘Where The Dead Come Alive’, it would not be erroneous to state that the author has produced an outstanding work in the genre, with tones reminiscent of Walpole and James. After the success of her previous book ‘Mother, God, Me & The World’, the author has once again cast a mysterious spell on readers with her latest work.

Though it may sound absurd and surreal, many people in real life have attempted to commune with their deceased loved ones through necromancy—an undeniable truth. Similar endeavours are made in this book to bring Rachna’s dead mother back to life.

Nidhi, an orphan, is shocked to discover that her best friend, Rachna, sees Dharampal, their common friend’s father, at a vigil held for COVID-19 victims—a man who died a year ago. Whether dead people really come back to life is a mystery only the readers can unravel.

As a journalist, Nidhi decides to investigate the supernatural occurrences. During her inquiry, she uncovers that this isn’t the only case. Historically, some people have returned from death, witnessed by a few, marking the catalytic moment when the mystery deepens further.

The success of such fiction often hinges on its setting, and Pallan excels at creating a plot teeming with surreal, spooky surroundings, looming fear, and paranormal occurrences. The novelist’s writing is lucid and convincing, effortlessly conveying her message. The lugubrious and macabre atmosphere is meticulously captured from the very beginning. Regarding characterization, the author deserves special admiration for crafting characters that leave indelible imprints on readers’ minds. In short, ‘Where The Dead Come Alive’ is a beautifully crafted tale that will keep readers riveted until the very last page. A must-read!