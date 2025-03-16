A Taste of the Local Food and Culture at San Francisco’s Iconic Ferry Building

San Francisco’s Ferry Building is a historic landmark that serves as both a transit hub and a culinary destination. Visitors can experience a vibrant mix of artisan food, fresh produce, and local culture in a setting that reflects the city’s rich history.

History

The San Francisco Ferry Building first opened in 1898 as the city’s primary transportation hub. Designed in the Beaux-Arts style, it features elegant arches and a 245-foot clock tower inspired by classical European architecture. At its peak, the terminal welcomed up to 50,000 commuters daily. However, the construction of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges in the 1930s led to its decline. By 1955, it had been repurposed into office space.

In 2003, the building underwent an extensive four-year restoration and reopened as the Ferry Building Marketplace, reinvigorating its role in the city. The revitalised space now showcases regional artisan producers and serves as a gathering place for the Bay Area community.

Sit-Down Restaurants

The Ferry Building Marketplace features a diverse selection of food vendors, from coffee and pastries to charcuterie and farmstead cheeses. Visitors can enjoy sit-down meals at several renowned restaurants:

• Cholita Linda offers fresh Latin dishes made from scratch.

• Boulettes Larder serves country-inspired breakfasts at communal tables.

• Gott’s Roadside is known for its ahi burger and hand-spun milkshakes.

• Hog Island Oyster Company provides fresh Tomales Bay oysters alongside breathtaking bay views.

• Lunette Cambodia, a recent addition featured on Chef’s Table, serves flavorful Cambodian dishes like pork noodle soup and cabbage salad.

Farmers Market & Outdoor Vendors

Adjacent to the Ferry Building, the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attracting 40,000 shoppers weekly, the market offers fresh produce, artisan cheeses, and handcrafted bread. The Thursday market features street food, while on Saturdays, local restaurants showcase menu items.

How to Get There

The Ferry Building Marketplace is located on the Embarcadero, where Market Street meets the water. It is easily accessible via public transit, including Muni, BART, the F-Line historic streetcar, and ferry. The Embarcadero BART station is just one block away, and multiple Muni buses and streetcars stop nearby. Drivers can park at Pier 3 along northbound Embarcadero or use validated parking at the ProPark Parking Lot or the Golden Gateway Garage. On Saturdays, shoppers can use the Veggie Valet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to store their purchases while they continue browsing.

Nearby Attractions

A number of other great San Francisco attractions are in the vicinity of the Ferry Building Marketplace, along with many hotels and restaurants.

Further up the Embarcadero at Pier 15 is the Exploratorium, one of the most unique science museums you will ever visit. A little further still is bustling PIER 39, home to the Aquarium of the Bay, a carousel, and the city’s famous resident sea lions. Continue from here to Fisherman’s Wharf, one of the most famous attractions in San Francisco. It is the departure point for ferries to Alcatraz, as well as sightseeing cruises.

Southward on the Embarcadero is Rincon Park, known for Cupid’s Span, a giant bow and arrow sculpture, and unmatched views of the Bay Bridge. Continue south into SoMa and you will find yourself at the front gates of Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. Go further south across the Third Street bridge into Mission Bay and before long you will come to Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, and the shops and restaurants that make up its surrounding community, Thrive City.